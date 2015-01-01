पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संत सम्मेलन:संतों ने प्रवचन कर पंजाब समेत हिमाचल और जेएंडके से पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं को किया निहाल

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • श्री गुरु नाभा दास महाशा सेवा समिति ने करवाया संत सम्मेलन

गोस्वामी श्री गुरु नाभा दास महाशा सेवा समिति के चीफ आर्गेनाइजर पुरुषोत्तम भजूरा की अध्यक्षता में गांव मल्लपुर (कीड़ी) में वार्षिक विशाल संत सम्मेलन करवाया गया। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में महंत बंशी दास, महंत देवेंद्रा दास आयोध्या, महंत दिकन दास, जग्गनाथ पुरी, आचार्य किशोरी दास ऋषिकेश, महंत सांवरिया दास, महंत प्रियंका बाबा पहुंचे। जबकि, विशेष अतिथि के रूप में हलका भोआ के विधायक जोगिंदर पाल, पूर्व विधायक सीमा कुमारी, पूर्व मंत्री मास्टर मोहन लाल, भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष विजय शर्मा ने खास तौर पर शिरकत की।

इस दौरान चीफ आर्गेनाइजर पुरुषोत्तम भजूरा ने संत सम्मेलन में पंजाब, हिमाचल, जेएंडके से हजारों की तादात में पहुंची संगत का आभार जताया। उन्होंने कहा कि संत सम्मेलन में पंजाब, हिमाचल व जेएंडके से श्रद्धालुओं ने भाग लेकर गुरु के प्रति अपनी सच्ची निष्ठा, प्रभु भक्ति का प्रमाण देते हुए संतों का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार के निर्देशानुसार कोरोना के खतरे को ध्यान में रखते हुए पूरी सावधानी बरती गई। सम्मेलन में भाग लेने पहुंचे सभी श्रद्धालुओं को सैनिटाइज किया गया। प्रबंधकों ने अतिथियों का सिरोपा भेंटकर सम्मानित किया।

विधायक जोगिंदर पाल ने कहा कि भक्तों को गुरु के दिखाए गए मार्ग पर चलकर जीवन सफल करना चाहिए। क्योंकि, आजकल अधिकतर लोग मोहमाया में फंसकर प्रभु सिमरन से दूर होते चले जा रहे हैं जो बाद में दुखों का कारण बनते हैं। इसलिए हमें रोजाना कुछ समय निकालकर प्रभु का सिमरन जरूर करना चाहिए। उन्होंने गुरु नाभा दास समिति का सम्मेलन करवाने के लिए प्रशंसा की।

इस दौरान लंगर भी लगाया गया। इससे पूर्व महान संतों ने प्रवचन कर संगत को निहाल किया। इस मौके पर महंत सांवरिया दास, हिमाचल राज्य प्रमुख मास्टर दर्शन, जीतराम, केवल कुमार, हेमराज, मास्टर सुदर्शन लाल, टेकराम, सुरिष्टा देवी, कंसो देवी, वीणा देवी, धर्म पाल, विजय कुमार, शाम लाल, संदीप मौजूद थे।

