पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सेहत न बिगाड़ दे मिठाई:फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर के तबादले के बाद सैंपलिंग बंद, 40 रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहारी सीजन में अधिकारी की ट्रांसफर, नया आया नहीं, बढ़ेगी मिलावटखोरी

फेस्टीवल सीजन दीपावली से पहले ही फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर डॉ.जीएस पन्नू का गुरदासपुर में ट्रांसफर कर दिए जाने से जिले में मिठाई, पनीर, खोया, दूध, बेकरी, समेत खाने-पीने की चीजों की सैंपलिंग बंद हो गई है। इससे त्योहारी सीजन में जिले में मिलावटखोरों की चांदी हो गई है।

क्योंकि, मिठाई, पनीर, खोया, दूध, बेकरी व खाने-पीने का सामान की सैंपलिंग करने का अधिकार सिर्फ सेहत विभाग के अब फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर की देखरेख में होता है और या फिर जब तक फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर द्वारा फूड सेफ्टी अफसरों को आदेश जारी कर स्लिपें और सील करने का सामान प्रोवाइड नहीं करवाया जाता, तब तक सैंपल नहीं भरे जा सकते। फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर डॉ.जीएस पन्नू के तबादले के बाद नवंबर से त्योहारी सीजन में मिठाई समेत खाने-पीने की चीजों की सैंपलिंग नहीं हो पा रही है। बता दें कि त्योहारी सीजन में नकली दूध, खोया पनीर बनाने के लिए कई प्रकार के कैमिकलों का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

इन दिनों अकसर मिठाइयां बनाने के लिए दूध, पनीर, घी और खोया की डिमांड बढ़ जाती है। इस खपत को पूरा करने के लिए कुछ मिलावटखोर मिलावटी खोया, पनीर और घी की सप्लाई कर खुद तो मुनाफा कमाने के साथ लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ करते हैं। जिले में इससे पहले रहे फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर राजेंद्रपाल सिंह का अगस्त के पहले सप्ताह में ही तरनतारन ट्रांसफर हो गया था।

उनकी जगह डॉ.जीएस पन्नू को जिला पठानकोट में फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर लगाया गया था। करीब सवा दो महीने बाद नवंबर में ही डॉ.पन्नू का गुरदासपुर में तबादला कर दिया गया। अब जिला पठानकोट में फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर न होने से सैंपलिंग बंद पड़ी है।

2019 में फेस्टीवल सीजन में 50 किलो लो क्वालिटी खोया, 25 किलो पनीर, 25 किलो चमचम पकड़ी थी

2019 में ढांगू पीर में मिठाई की दुकान की चेकिंग में रंगदार व बदबूदार 12 किलो मिठाई मिली थी, जिसे नष्ट करवाया था। त्योहारी सीजन समेत दीपावली के आसपास फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग ने मिठाइयों, खोया, पनीर, चमचम समेत 48 खाद्यान्नों के सैंपल भरे गए थे, जिनमें से 18 सैंपल फेल हुए थे।

चमचम अनसेफ थी, जोकि 5 सितंबर को फूड सेफ्टी और डेयरी विभाग ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की सीमा से सटे नरोट जैमल सिंह और फतेहपुर में एक स्वीट्स शॉप पर पकड़ी थी। चेकिंग के दौरान दुकान में 50 किलोग्राम लो क्वालिटी खोया, 25 किलोग्राम पनीर और 25 किलोग्राम चमचम पकड़ी थी।

उपरोक्त समान में से खोया और पनीर काफी दिन पुराना था, जबकि चमचम में गैर मानक रंग का ज्यादा प्रयोग किया हुआ था। वहीं, फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने 3 गाड़ियों को रोककर तलाशी के दौरान भारी तादाद में मिठाइयां बरामद की थीं, जिसके बिल नहीं मिले थे। उस वक्त टीम ने बूंदी दाना, बर्फी, पेठा और गुलाब जामुन के सैंपल भरे थे।

फूड सेफ्टी कमिश्नर न होने से नहीं मिल रही स्लिप व सील करने का सामान, सिर्फ इंस्पेक्शन कर लौट रहे फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी

फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की ओर से अगस्त, सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में 45 सैंपल भरे गए थे। इनकी आई रिपोर्ट में दूध, दही और दालों समेत 8 सैंपल फेल पाए गए थे। यह सब स्टैंडर्ड और मिस ब्रैंडेड पाए गए थे। वहीं, अक्टूबर महीने में भरे गए 8 मिठाइयों और दूध समेत 40 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। वहीं, अधिकारी के ट्रांसफर होने से बाहरी जिलों से जिला पठानकोट, हिमाचल और जेएंडके में भेजे जाने वाली मिठाइयों, पनीर, खोया, दूध और दूध से बनी चीजों की सैंपलिंग भी नहीं हो पा रही है।

हालांकि, जिले में फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर न होने से दुकानों पर मात्र दो फूड सेफ्टी अफसरों के नेतृत्व में टीम की ओर से इंस्पेक्शन की जा रही है, लेकिन फूड सेफ्टी अफसर हलवाई, दूध, बेकरी, करियाने समेत अन्य दुकानों पर पहुंच गाइडलाइंस और अवेयर करके ही वापस लौट रहे हैं। क्योंकि फूड सेफ्टी अफसरों के पास सैंपलिंग का तब तक कोई अधिकार नहीं होता, जब तक फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर की ओर से उन्हें आदेश जारी कर स्लिपें और सील करने का सामान प्रोवाइड नहीं करवाया जाता।

सरकार और सेहत विभाग को लिखा है : सिविल सर्जन

उधर, सिविल सर्जन डॉ.जुगल किशोर का कहना है कि पंजाब सरकार और सेहत विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों को लिख है कि जब तक जिले में नए फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर की तैनाती नहीं हो जाती, तब तक पहले रहे फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर को जिले का एडिश्नल कार्यभार दिया जाए, ताकि त्योहारी सीजन में सैंपलिंग हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें