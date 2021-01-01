पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:जांच को पहुंची एससी-एसटी कमीशन की टीम ने एसपी से 2 फरवरी तक मांगी रिपोर्ट

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • गांव हैब्बत पिंडी में थाना में दलित से मारपीट, पत्नी की बालियां छीनने का आरोप

गांव हैब्बत पिंडी में दलित व्यक्ति को थाने में लेजाकर मारपीट करने और उसकी पत्नी की बालियां छीनने की शिकायत अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति आयोग काे भेजी गई। शुक्रवार को आयोग से 3 सदस्य दल जांच और सुनवाई काे पहुंचा। मामला जमीन के विवाद से जुड़ा है। पीड़ित सुखबीर कुमार ने दिसंबर में अनुसूचित आयोग को शिकायत दी थी।

शिकायत में उसने रेवेन्यू विभाग पर मिलीभुगत और पुलिस अधिकारियों पर मारपीट करने और पत्नी की बालियां छीनने के आरोप लगाए थे। जांच काे आयोग के सदस्य ज्ञान चंद, तरसेम सिंह सियालकाेट और प्रभ दियाल पठानकोट पहुंचे। उन्होंने हैबत पिंडी जाकर दोनों पक्षों के अलावा रेवेन्यू विभाग और पुलिस अधिकारियों से उनका पक्ष जाना। आयोग ने एसपी (डी) प्रभजोत सिंह विर्क को जांचकर 2 तक रिपोर्ट पेश करने को कहा है।

गांव हैबत पिंडी निवासी व्यक्ति ने रेवेन्यू विभाग और पुलिस अधिकारियों के खिलाफ दी शिकायत

आराेपियाें ने 35 कनाल 15 मरले जमीन की कराई थी गिरदावरी| आयोग मेंबर ज्ञान चंद ने बताया कि सुखबीर कुमार ने शिकायत की थी कि उसने 39 कनाल 15 मरले जमीन किसी व्यक्ति को खेती करने के लिए दी थी। उक्त व्यक्ति ने जमीन किसी और को ठेके पर दे दी। तीसरे व्यक्ति ने माल महकमे के अधिकारियों के साथ मिलीभगत कर जमीन की गिरदावरी अपने नाम करा ली।

जब उसे पता चला तो उसने एसएसपी को शिकायत दी थी। जांच डीएसपी रूरल को जांच सौंपी थी। डीएसपी ने उन्हें और दूसरे पक्ष को दफ्तर में बुलाया था। आरोप है कि उससे 2 दिन पहले ही तारागढ़ पुलिस के साथ कब्जाधारी ने मिलीभुगत कर ली। पुलिस टीम उसके घर पहुंच उसके साथ मारपीट की और गाड़ी में बिठाकर थाना में ले आए, वहां पर कब्जाधारी पहले से मौजूद थे।

आरोप है कि पुलिस जवानों ने उसे बुरी तरह पीटा और जातिसूचक गालियां दीं। इस दौरान मारपीट कर उससे हल्फनामे पर हस्ताक्षर करवा लिए। उनका आरोप है कि थाने में पहुंची पत्नी शर्मिला देवी पर भी पुलिस ने हमला किया और उसकी बालियां छीनने की कोशिश की।

