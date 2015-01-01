पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पोर्ट्स क्लब और कोटली की टीम ने जीते मैच:कोटली फॉर्म में तीन दिवसीय ओपन वालीबॉल टूर्नामेंट का दूसरा दिन

सरना4 घंटे पहले
गांव कोटली फॉर्म में स्पोर्ट्स वेलफेयर क्लब कोटली की ओर से तीन दिवसीय ओपन वालीबॉल टूर्नामेंट प्रधान रवि कुमार के नेतृत्व में कराया गया। इसका उद्घाटन मुख्य मेहमान सरपंच बचनी देवी ने किया। प्रधान रवि कुमार ने बताया कि तीन दिवसीय टूर्नामेंट में लगभग 24 टीमें भाग ले रही हैं। टूर्नामेंट में नाकआउट सिस्टम के आधार पर मैच खेले जा रहे हैं। विजेता टीम को 8100 रुपए और उपविजेता टीम को 51 सौ रुपए नकद पुरस्कार के साथ आकर्षक सम्मान चिन्ह भेंट किए जाएंगे।

टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे दिन का पहला मैच कोटली स्पोर्ट्स क्लब और चक्क धारीवाल स्पोर्ट्स क्लब के मध्य खेला गया। इसमें कोटली की टीम 3-0 से विजयी रही। दूसरा मैच मनवाल स्पोर्ट्स क्लब और सुरकिया स्पोर्ट्स क्लब के मध्य खेला गया। इसमें सुरकिया स्पोर्ट्स क्लब की टीम 3-2 से विजेता रही। टूर्नामेंट का तीसरा मैच फिरोजपुर कलां स्पोर्ट्स क्लब और भोआ स्पोर्ट्स क्लब के मध्य खेला गया। इसमें फिरोजपुर स्पोर्ट्स क्लब की टीम विजेता रही।

चौथे मैच में घोह स्पोर्ट्स क्लब ने थानेवाल स्पोर्ट्स क्लब को 3-2 के मुकाबले हराकर अगले दौर में प्रवेश किया। अंत में मैच में मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे खिलाड़ियों को मुख्य अतिथि सरपंच बचनी देवी ने स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया। इस मौके पर शशि कुमार, संदीप कुमार, दलीप कुमार, राजन कुमार, किशन कुमार, अमर सिंह, सुमेश कुमार, पंकज कुमार, मास्टर परमजीत, मास्टर राहुल, संदीप भगत, पंकज कुमार, राजेन्द्र कुमार, तिलोक कुमार, जोगिंदर पाल व राज कुमार मौजूद थे।

