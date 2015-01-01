पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमरूत योजना:6 ट्यूबवेल लगाने को 2.40 करोड़ के टेंडर दोबारा लगाएगा सीवरेज बोर्ड

पठानकोट10 घंटे पहले
  • सरना, आधुनिक विहार, मामून, छोटा दौलतपुर में लगेंगे ट्यूबवेल

अमरूत योजना के तहत नगर निगम के एरिया में 2.20 करोड़ रुपए से लगाए जा रहे 6 ट्यूबवेलों के सीवरेज बोर्ड के टेंंडर टुकड़ों में बांट कर दोबारा से लगाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए सीवरेज बोर्ड की ओर से से डिटेल नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए सीवरेज बोर्ड के एसडीओ दिवतेश विरदी ने कहा कि टेंडर लगाने की अप्रूवल मिल गई है और अब चैंबर्स और डिगिंग के टेंडर अलग अलग लगाए जाएंगे।

बता दें कि अमरूत योजना के तहत शहर में 100 फीसदी वाटर सप्लाई और सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने के लगभग 83 करोड़ रुपए के प्रोजेक्ट हैं। इसके काम को टुकड़ों में बांटकर सीवरेज बोर्ड की ओर से करवाए जा रहे हैं। इसके तहत सरना, आधुनिक विहार, मामून, छोटा दौलतपुर और बेदी बजरी कॉलोनी के एरिया में 2 करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए से लगने वाले 6 नए ट्यूबवेल के टेंंडर लगाए गए थे, जोकि ठेकेदारों की ओर से रिजर्व प्राइज से 20 फीसदी ज्यादा रेट भर दिए गए थे। इसके पीछे मार्केट में सामान की कॉस्ट पिछले साल के मुकाबले बढ़ना बताया जा रहा है। सीवरेज बोर्ड के एसडीओ दिवतेश विरदी ने बताया कि टेंंडर रिकॉल करने का प्रोसेस शुरू कर दिया गया है और जल्द टेंंडर कॉल कर लिए जाएंगे।

