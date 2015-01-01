पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्लोगन स्पर्धा के नतीजे घोषित:स्मार्ट स्कूल पंजूपुर का प्रिंस जिले में फर्स्ट

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित कराई स्लोगन स्पर्धा के नतीजे घोषित

श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के 400 वर्षीय प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित जिला स्तरीय स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए गए हैं। राज्य शिक्षा खोज और प्रशिक्षण परिषद की तरफ से करवाई गई जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता के प्राइमरी वर्ग में स्मार्ट सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल पंजूपुर के प्रिंस ने जिले में पहला, स्मार्ट सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल थरियाल की चेतना ने दूसरा, स्मार्ट सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल भूर की अमरपाली ने तीसरा, स्मार्ट सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल तलवाड़ा जट्टां के अरविन्द ने चौथा और स्मार्ट सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल घो की सुनेहा ने पांचवां स्थान प्राप्त किया।

माध्यमिक वर्ग के विशेष जरूरतों वाले वर्ग में सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल घियाला की आवंशिका ने जिले में पहला और सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल नरोट मेहरा के सहजप्रीत सिंह ने दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया, जबकि विशेष जरूरतों वाले सेकेंडरी वर्ग में से सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल केएफसी की नेहा ने जिले में पहला और सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल भोआ के दविन्दर कुमार दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। माध्यमिक वर्ग के पेंटिंग मुकाबलों में सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल घियाला के नीरज कुमार ने जिले में पहला, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल मामून के हर्ष ने दूसरा, सरकारी माध्यमिक स्कूल दरंगकोठी की निहारिका ने तीसरा, सरकारी माध्यमिक स्कूल मुट्ठी के दलजीत रसोत्रा ने चौथा, सरकारी हाई स्कूल नोमाला के गुरविन्दर भगत ने पांचवां स्थान प्राप्त किया। इसी तरह सेकेंडरी वर्ग के सलोगन मुकाबलों में सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सुजानपुर लड़कों के हितेश ने जिले में पहला, सरकारी हाई स्कूल हैबतपिंडी की हरसिका रकवाल ने दूसरा, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल मलिकपुर की भारती ने जिले में तीसरा, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल कौंतरपुर के हैप्पी ने चौथा और सरकारी सीसे स्कूल बमियाल की कनिका ने पांचवां स्थान प्राप्त किया। इस मौके उप जिला शिक्षा अफसर सेकेंडरी राजेश्वर सलारिया, जिला कोआर्डिनेटर पढ़ो पंजाब, पढ़ाओ पंजाब वनीत महाजन, सहायक जिला कोआर्डिनेटर स्मार्ट स्कूल संजीव मनी, डीएसएम बलविंदर सैनी, जिला कोआर्डिनेटर मीडिया सेल बलकार अत्री मौजूद थे।

