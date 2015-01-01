पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्वर डाउन:सेवा केंद्र में कभी मशीन खराब, कभी सर्वर डाउन, लोगों कोआधार करेक्शन जैसे काम कराने 3 से 4 बार आना पड़ रहा

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिविल के पास बने सेवा केंद्र में मिल रही 50 तरह की सेवाओं का हाल देखिए

मंगलवार को सिविल अस्पताल के पास बने सेवा केंद्र में मशीन खराब होने से आधार कार्ड बनवाने, संशोधन कराने सहित अन्य काम नहीं हुए। लोगों को बिना काम कराए लौटना पड़ा। इसके चलते सेवा केंद्र में 50 से अधिक तरह के काम करवाने आने वाले लोग खासे परेशान दिखे। आधार कार्ड की मशीन दिनभर खराब होने की वजह से लोगों को बिना काम लौटना पड़ा।

लोगों का कहना है कि एक तो यहां कोरोना टेस्ट किया जा रहा है। कई लोग कोरोना टेस्ट का नाम सुनकर ही लौट रहे हैं। यदि कोई टेस्ट करवाकर अंदर चला भी जाए तो भी उनका काम नहीं हुआ। लोगों ने कहा कि कभी सरवर डाउन तो कभी मशीन बंद पड़ी रहने की वजह से 3 से 4 बार चक्कर लगाकर थक गए हैं। वहीं, मंगलवार को सुबह पुलिस थाना डिवीजन नंबर 1 के सांझ केंद्र की बिजली गुल होने से लोग मोबाइल, पर्स, डॉक्यूमेंट गुम होने की शिकायत दर्ज नहीं करवा सके। इससे 44 तरह के काम रुक गए। 5 साल से सांझ केंद्र का जेनरेटर रिपेयर के लिए फंड नहीं मिलने से जंग खा रहा है।

सांझ केंद्र में सुबह 10 बजे से बिजली कट लगने के कारण सांझ केंद्र सारा दिन अंधेरे में डूबा रहा। हालांकि इस दौरान काम करवाने आने वाले लोगों के कर्मचारी आवेदन तो प्राप्त कर रहे थे, लेकिन कंप्यूटर सिस्टम बंद होने के कारण लोग लौट रहे थे। कर्मचारियों का तर्क था कि चंद घंटों के लिए भले ही बिजली चली गई है। इसके बावजूद लोगों के काम प्रभावित नहीं होने दे रहे। उनके आवेदन प्राप्त कर बजाए इंतजार करवाने के उन्हें वापस भेज रहे हैं। जैसे ही बिजली आएगी इनके सभी काम ऑनलाइन कर दिए जाएंगे। लोगों ने जिला प्रशासन से मांग की कि सेवा केंद्र और सांझ केंद्र में लोगों को आ रही समस्या को जल्द हल करवाया जाए।

