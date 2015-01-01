पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना में दी बढ़िया सेवाओं के लिए एसएसपी गुलनीत खुराना सम्मानित

पठानकोट43 मिनट पहले
सरबत खालसा संस्था का शिष्टमंडल शुक्रवार को प्रधान गुरदीप सिंह गुलाटी की देखरेख में एसएसपी पठानकोट गुलनीत सिंह खुराना से मिला। प्रधान गुलाटी ने बताया कि इस मौके जट्ट महासभा के प्रधान अवतार सिंह कलेर, तरसेम सिंह बड़ोई और गुरशरण सिंह भी मौजूद रहे। इस दौरान एसएसपी पठानकोट को कोविड-19 के दौरान जिला पठानकोट में दी जा रही सेवाओं के लिए सम्मानित किया गया।

प्रधान गुलाटी ने कहा कि जिला पुलिस विभाग की ओर से आम लोगों तक कोविड-19 के बचाव के लिए संदेश भी पहुंचाया गया जो सराहनीय है। उन्होंने एसएसपी गुलनीत सिंह खुराना को सम्मानित किया। वहीं, शहरवासियों से अपील की कि कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए समय-समय पर राज्य सरकार और जिला प्रशासन की जारी हिदायतों का सख्ती से पालना करें। वहीं, एसएसपी खुराना ने कहा कि कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पालन करके ही इस महामारी से बचा जा सकता है। इसलिए लोग अवेयर हों। बाहर जाते समय मास्क जरूर पहनें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें।

