पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लक्की ड्रा 9 को:स्टोर किया 25 करोड़ रुपए का पटाखा बिकने को तैयार, 211 ने किया लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन

पठानकोट43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटाखा विक्रेेताओं को दिए जाएंगे आरजी लाइसेंस
  • सैली रोड, एसडी स्कूल, रामलीला ग्राउंड सहित 7 जगह हो सकती है बिक्री

पटाखों के कारोबार में छिपे मार्जन का अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि प्रशासन की तमाम सख्ती के बावजूद पटाखा विक्रेताओं के हौसले बुलंद हैं। यही कारण है कि पिछले साल जिला प्रशासन के पास बिना किसी फीस को भरे, 129 विक्रेताओं ने आरजी लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन किया था, जबकि इस बार सेवा केंद्र की फीस और रेडक्रॉस की पर्ची हजारों रुपए फीस भरकर 211 ने आरजी लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन किया है।

पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस बार 25 करोड़ ज्यादा का पटाखा बिकने को तैयार है। इसे विक्रेताओं ने चोरी छिपे सरना, मीट मार्केट बाजार, एरिया आनंदपुर टंकी के निकट रिहायशी घरों में और ढाकी रोड रिहायशी एरिया में बारुद के गाेदाम भर लिए हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो कई पटाखा विक्रेताओं ने राजनीतिज्ञों के आगे हाथ-पांव जोड़कर जिला प्रशासन से छूट दिलाने की मांग का प्रयास भी किया। मगर नेताओं ने फटकार लगाते हुए सिटी से बाहर गोसांईपुर एरिया का रास्ता दिखा लौटा दिया।

पटाखों की बिक्री से पहले सुरक्षा जरूरी : जिला प्रशासन

जिला प्रशासन का कहना है कि पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की गाइडलाइंस का पालन सर्वप्रथम है। चाहे कुछ भी हो पटाखों की बिक्री से पहले जनता की सुरक्षा जरूरी है। बता दें कि पुलिस की सख्ती के बावजूद कुछेक पटाखा विक्रेताओं ने जिला प्रशासन की आंखों में धूल झोंककर अवैध रूप से पटाखों को स्टोर करने में लगे थे ताे थाना डिवीजन नंबर-1 और डिवीजन नंबर-2 ने ढाकी रोड, वेयरहाउस, माॅडल टाउन रिहायशी क्षेत्र में गाेदाम बनाकर छिपा रखे लाखों रुपए के पटाखों को जब्त कर उनके खिलाफ केस भी दर्ज किया था।

पटाखों की बिक्री कराने को प्रशासन की तैयारियां शुरू

जिला फायर अधिकारी नत्थु राम शर्मा ने कहा कि दीवाली को लेकर कहीं कोई अप्रिय घटना न हो मुस्तैदी बढ़ाते हुए सभी कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां दिवाली के दो दिन बाद तक रद्द कर दी गई हैं। चार फायर टेंडर गाड़ियां दिवाली तक रोजाना पेट्रोलिंग करेंगे। जिला प्रशासन ने सिटी में पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए सैली रोड स्थित ट्रक यूनियन, एसडी स्कूल, रामलीला ग्राउंड, गुरु नानक पार्क माॅडल टाउन इत्यादि की लिस्ट जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को सौंप दी है, जिस पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर बन रहा प्लान : एसडीएम

एसडीएम पठानकोट गुरसिमरन सिंह ढिल्लों ने कहा कि फिलहाल 7 (जगह) एरिया का चयन किया जा रहा है। पटाखा विक्रेता पटाखों की बिक्री कर सकें, इसलिए वहां पर व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर प्लान तैयार किया जा रहा है। 9 नवंबर को निकाले जा रहे लक्की ड्रा से विक्रेेताओं को आरजी लाइसेंस दिए जाएंगे। अब तक 211 विक्रेताओं ने आरजी लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें