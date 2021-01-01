पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेट फीस:जीएसटी के सिस्टम में बदलाव का विराेध बोले-करदाताओं को भरनी पड़ती लेट फीस

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
सेंट्रल एवं स्टेट जीएसटी ऑफिस स्थित अधिकारियों को मांगपत्र सौंपते टैक्सेशन बार एसो. के पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सेंट्रल एवं स्टेट जीएसटी ऑफिस स्थित अधिकारियों को मांगपत्र सौंपते टैक्सेशन बार एसो. के पदाधिकारी।
  • टैक्सेशन बार एसोसिएशन ने अधिकारियों को साैंपा मांगपत्र, मांगों को विभाग तक पहुंचाने का मिला भरोसा

वित्त मंत्रालय से जीएसटी के टैक्स सिस्टम में बार-बार किए जा रहे बदलाव के विरेाध में टैक्सेशन बार एसोसिएशन ने अध्यक्ष वैभव अग्रवाल की अध्यक्षता में सेंन्ट्रल जीएसटी ऑफिस एंव स्टेट जीएसटी ऑफिस स्थित अधिकारियों को मांगपत्र सौंपा। बताया कि इससे इससे करदाता को लेट फीस की मार पड़ रही है। सीजीएसटी के अधिकारियों ने मांगों को विभाग तक पहुंचाने का मिला भरोसा। एसोसिएशन सचिव अभिनव जंडियाल, पूर्व अध्यक्ष संजय अग्रवाल, पुलकित गुप्ता, गौतम महाजन व पवन अरोड़ा मौजूद रहे।

वेस्टर्न महाराष्ट्र टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर एसोसिएशन ने विराेध के लिए की थी काॅल- सचिव अभिनव जंडियाल ने बताया कि वेस्टर्न महाराष्ट्र टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर एसोसिएशन ने विराेध के लिए काॅल की थी। जिसके चलते पठानकोट शाखा ने इस रोष में अधिकारियों को मांगपत्र सौंपे। उन्होंने बताया कि जीएसटी कानून में बार-बार बदलाव किए जाने से टैक्स प्रोफेशनल से जुड़े लोगों को काफी दिक्कत आ रही है, क्योंकि जिस कानून के तहत वह पहले रिटर्न भरते है वह कुछ दिन बाद चेंज हो जाता है। जिसके चलते प्रोफेशनल्स को काम करने में दिक्कत आ रही है। इससे करदाता को लेट फीस की मार पड़ रही है। जिसके चलते वह परेशान हैं ।

परेशानी से बचने के लिए विभाग समय रहते करे बदलाव: एसोसिएशन
जब टैक्स भरने के अंतिम दिन आते हैं उस दौरान टैक्स संबधी जब विभाग कोई बदलाव करता है तो उसके चलते एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों को परेशानी का सामान करना पड़ता है। जब विभाग को टैक्स संबधी कोई बदलाव करना हो तो वह समय रहते करें। सीजीएसटी कार्यालय के सुपरिंटेंडेंट मेघराम मीना, अधिकारी डा. सुमनदीप कौर रियाड़ ने एसोसिएशन को आश्वासन दिया कि उनकी मांगों को वित्त विभाग के पास पहुंचाएंगे।

