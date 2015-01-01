पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहाड़ बेच डाले...:तहसीलदार, कानूनगो और पटवारियों ने पहले फर्जी इंतकाल कराया फिर बड़ी कंपनियाें, हाेटलियर्स और उद्यमियों के नाम कर दी रजिस्ट्री

पठानकोट26 मिनट पहले
  • पठानकोट जिले के अर्द्धपर्वतीय धार ब्लॉक की 27 हजार एकड़ जमीन वन विभाग काे वापस मिलेगी
  • डेढ़ से 2 लाख रुपए प्रति एकड़ के भाव बेची गई जमीन, किसी ने 100 एकड़ खरीदी तो किसी ने 200 एकड़

(शिवबरन तिवारी)
हिमाचल के साथ लगते पठानकोट जिले के अर्द्धपर्वतीय धार ब्लाक की यूपीडीपी (अनडिमार्केड प्रोटेक्टेड एंड डिमार्केड प्रोटेक्टेड) की पहाड़ी जमीन को तहसीलदार, कानूनगो और पटवारियों ने मिलीभगत कर पहले अपने ही कुछ क्षेत्रीय लोगों के नाम इंतकाल कराया। फिर 27 हजार एकड़ जमीन में से हजारों एकड़ जमीन बड़ी कंपनियाें, हाेटलियर्स और उद्यमियों के नाम की रजिस्ट्री करवा दी।

शामलात की ये जमीन डेढ़ से 2 लाख रुपए एकड़ के भाव से बेची गई। सस्ती जमीन मिलने के कारण किसी ने 50, किसी ने 100 तो कुछ ने दो-दो सौ एकड़ तक खरीद डाली। अब ये जमीन वन विभाग के नाम दर्ज होगी। इसकी कार्यवाही शुरू हो चुकी है। इससे औने-पौने दामों पर जंगली और पहाड़ी एरिया में जमीनें खरीदने वाले बड़े भूमाफियाओं में अफरा-तफरी है। डीएफओ डॉ. संजीव तिवारी ने कहा कि 27 हजार एकड़ जमीन में से आधी से ज्यादा जंगलात विभाग के नाम चढ़ गई है। 10 हजार एकड़ बाकी है जिस पर कार्यवाही चल रही है।

1904 में इंडरसन ने नोटिफाई कर दिया था संरक्षित वन
- धार ब्लाक अर्द्धपहाड़ी है। लैंड प्रिजर्वेशन एक्ट की धारा 4 लागू है। वन विभाग की एनओसी के बिना काॅमर्शियल वर्क नहीं हो सकते।
- धार की 27 हजार एकड़ जमीन 1904 में इंडरसन ने संरक्षित वन नोटिफाई कर दिया था। अधिकतर मालिकी खाने में शामलात जमीनें थीं जिन्हें वन विभाग के नाम चढ़ना चाहिए था।
- शामलात की जमीनें लोगों ने नाम करा लीं। सरकार के आदेश के खिलाफ कब्जेदार हाईकोर्ट से 1988 में स्टे आर्डर ले आए। स्टे आर्डर के बावजूद कब्जेदारों ने जमीनें सस्ती बेचनी शुरू कर दी तो लोगों ने 50, 100 से लेकर दो-दो सौ एकड़ तक जमीनें खरीद लीं। 2014 में हाईकोर्ट का फैसला आया कि 27 हजार एकड़ जमीन वन विभाग के नाम दर्ज की जाए।
- कोर्ट के आदेश को जिला प्रशासन और राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी दबाए बैठे रहे। रजिस्ट्रियां नहीं रोकी गईं।
- डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने राजस्व रिकार्ड में जमीन चढ़ाने में तेजी लाने को कहा है। प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ने पर भूमाफियाओं के होश उड़े हुए हैं।
- जमीन खरीदने वालों ने कहा- उनकी गलती नहीं है। उन्हें खुद गुमराह कर जमीनें बेची गईं।
- सालों से धार कलां में सक्रिय रहे पटवारी और गिरदौर की भूमिका जमीनों के बड़ी कंपनियों के नाम बिकवाने में रही। इनमें सुकरेत, दरबान, नरायणपुर की जमीनें हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार खसरा नं.290, 292, 315, 317, 321, 368 की हदबस्त नं.399 है जिसके प्रवेश पर एक कंपनी ने गेट भी बनाया था जो अब गिर गया है।

कई आईएएस-पीसीएस अफसरों ने खरीद रखी है जमीन
गुरदासपुर के पूर्व मंत्री रहे नेता के रिश्तेदारों के नाम सुकरेत में 100 एकड़, पठानकोट के कुछ उद्योगपति और राजनीतिज्ञों ने सुकरेत में करीब 100 एकड़ जमीन खरीदी थी जो अब उनके हाथ से निकल गई है। सुकरेत के पास ही एक बड़े कारोबारी ने कई सौ एकड़ जमीन खरीदी जिस पर एरिया के एक मशहूर रेस्टोरेंट के नाम का बोर्ड लगा था, 4 साल पहले उसने ज्यादातर जमीन बेच दी। पंजाब के कई आईएएस, पीसीएस अफसर ने भी जमीन खरीदी है। सुकरेत के सरपंच बलवान सिंह भानु ने कहा कि पंचायत की 10 हजार एकड़ जमीन वन विभाग के नाम चढ़ी है। उनके पिता की 20 एकड़ जमीन भी उसी में शामिल है।

जिम्मेदार कौन ये भी देखेंगे

डिप्टी कमिश्नर संयम अग्रवाल का कहना है कि राजस्व रिकार्ड में ट्रांसफर करने में तेजी लाने को धारकला तहसीलदार को कहा है। 10 हजार एकड़ से अधिक लैंड फारेस्ट के नाम चढ़ चुकी है। जिन्होंने जमीनें खरीदी हैं, उन्हें मुश्किल आ सकती है। पहले तो जमीन को ट्रांसफर कर वन विभाग की डिमार्केशन प्राथमिकता है। उसके बाद देखा जाएगा कौन लोग जिम्मेदार थे।

