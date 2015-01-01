पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम चुनाव:बिना एतराज सुने वार्डबंदी का नोटिफिकेशन करने का आरोप लगा भाजपा का हाईकोर्ट में दायर केस खारिज, नई वार्डबंदी के मुताबिक ही होंगे निगम चुनाव

पठानकोट5 घंटे पहले
निगम चुनाव की वार्डबंदी पर एतराज सुने बिना फाइनल नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने के भाजपा के दावे को हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है। अब सरकार की नई वार्डबंदी के अनुसार निगम चुनाव कराया जाना साफ हो गया है। इधर, वोटर लिस्ट पर ऑब्जेक्शन जमा करने के अंतिम दिन तक काम जारी रहा। हाईकोर्ट ने सरकारी पक्ष और भाजपा के पक्ष पर 7 घंटे सुनवाई की और उसके बाद केस खारिज कर दिया।

बता दें कि वार्डबंदी के ड्राफ्ट पर ऑब्जेक्शन सुने बिना फाइनल नोटिफिकेशन किए जाने पर भाजपा के पूर्व सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर निर्मल सिंह, पूर्व पार्षद शमशेर सिंह, रोहित पुरी, रोहित सैनी सहित अन्य लोगों ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगाई थी। उनका आरोप था कि ऑब्जेक्शन कंसीडर किए बिना नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है। सरकार पक्ष के वकील ने ऑब्जेक्शन कंसीडर किए जाने का दावा किया था और हाईकोर्ट ने

सारा रिकॉर्ड तलब किया था, जिस पर दोनों पक्ष और विपक्ष की दलील सुनने के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था। बुधवार को उस पर फैसला सुनाते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने भाजपा के दावे को खारिज कर दिया है और सरकार की ओर से कराई गई नई वार्डबंदी के अनुसार ही निगम चुनाव कराए जाने के आदेश दिए हैं।

