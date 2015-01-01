पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Pathankot
  • The Government Did Not Give A Plot To Build The House Of The Country King Who Got Martyrdom While Fighting The Terrorists, Nor Did The Village Gate Be Built In The Name Of The Martyr

अधूरे वादे:आतंकियों से लड़ते शहादत पाने वाले देश राज के परिवार को सरकार ने घर बनाने के लिए न प्लाट दिया और न ही शहीद के नाम पर गांव का गेट बनवाया

घरोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 27 जुलाई 2015 को दीनानगर पुलिस थाने पर आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए थे गांव जंगल के देशराज

5 साल बाद भी देश के लिए जान की बाजी लगाने वाले शहीद देश राज का परिवार सरकारी वादे पूरे होने का इंतजार कर रहा है। परिवार सीएम पंजाब की घोषणा को पूरा कराने के लिए कई बार जिला प्रशासन से गुहार लगा चुका है। 27 जुलाई 2015 को पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादियों ने दीनानगर पुलिस स्टेशन पर हमला कर दिया था।

इस दौरान दौरान गांव जंगल के पंजाब होमगार्ड के जवान देश राज की ड्यूटी पर थे। वह आतंकियों का मुंह तोड़ जवाब देते हुए शहीद हो गए थे। शहीद देश राज के शौर्य तथा बहादुरी को नमन करते हुए तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब प्रकाश सिंह बादल व मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह दोनों शहीद के भोग में आए थे। शहीद परिवार को हर सरकारी सुविधा देने की घोषणा की थी तथा इन घोषणाओं को तुरंत पूरा करने के प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए गए थे।

शहीद की पत्नी सुदेश कुमारी तथा बेटे बलजिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि शहादत के समय तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब प्रकाश सिंह बादल तथा मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह खुद भोग के समय उनके घर आए थे तथा मुख्यमंत्री की ओर से उनके जर्जर मकान की दशा को देखते हुए तुरंत मकान बनाने के लिए प्लाट मुहैया कराने के साथ ही शहीद के नाम पर गेट तथा बुत स्थापित करने की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन पांच साल बाद भी न तो घर बनाने के लिए प्लाट की अलॉटमेंट हुई और न ही शहीद के नाम को समर्पित गेट का निर्माण हुआ है।

सीएम से वादा पूरा करने की मांग

परिवार ने बताया कि पंचायत जंगल ने 2015 में प्रस्ताव पास कर पंचायत भूमि में से प्लाट देने के लिए जिला प्रशासन को अलॉटमेंट के लिए लिखा था, पर अलॉटमेंट होने से पहले ही कुछ लोगों ने उस भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा कर लिया। घर बनाने के लिए प्लाट देने की सरकारी घोषणा को पूरा कराने के लिए कई बार प्रशासन तथा पंचायत अधिकारियों को मांगपत्र दिए पर पांच साल से सिर्फ आश्वासन ही मिल रहे हैं। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री और डीसी से मांग की कि शहीद परिवार के साथ किए मकान बनाने के लिए जमीन मुहैया कराए जाने के वादे को पूरा कर मान-सम्मान दिया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें