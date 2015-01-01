पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गरीब दे राशन विच्च बेईमानी दा ढोरा:हाथ में चने लेने पर निकल रहा पाउडर बिना तुलाई के सीधा बोरों में भर रहे गेहूं

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • डिस्ट्रिक फूड सप्लाई डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारी नहीं कर रहे राशन सप्लाई की जांच

कोरोना कॉल में हरेक व्यक्ति को राशन मुहैया कराने के उद्देश्य से केंद्र सरकार की प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना के तहत आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर लोगों तक राशन मुहैया कराया जा रहा है। इसके तहत प्रति व्यक्ति 25 किलोग्राम के हिसाब से गेहूं और 5 किलोग्राम प्रति परिवार चने दिए जा रहे हैं। भास्कर ने डिपो पर सप्लाई राशन की रियालिटी चेक की तो राशन डिपो पर कोई तुलाई नहीं हो रही और सीधा बोरी में गेहूं भरी जा रही हैं।

शहर के डिपो पर ढोरा लगे चने बांटे जा रहे हैं, हाथ में चने उठाने पर हाथ में पाउडर ही नजर आता है और उसको भी सीलन लग चुकी है। दूसरी तरफ घटिया किस्म के राशन की सप्लाई को देखने के लिए डिस्ट्रिक फूड सप्लाई डिपार्टमेंट का कोई मुलाजिम डिपो में चेकिंग नहीं करते हैं।

बता दें कि जिले में 516 डिपो और 86 हजार 593 कार्डधारक हैं, जिन्हें केंद्र की ओर से जुलाई मास में लेकर नवंबर 2020 तक 5 किलोग्राम प्रति सदस्य गेहूं और एक किलोग्राम दाल (अभी चने) प्रति परिवार प्रति मास निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। शहर के 90 डिपो पर चने और गेहूं बांटा जा रहा है। अभी तक इंदिरा कालोनी, सर्कुलर रोड, शाहपुर रोड, लमीनी, मिशन रोड, घरथौली मोहल्ला एरिया समेत 50 डिपो पर राशन बांटा जा चुका है।

डिपुओं का हाल-तुलाई के लिए मशीनें ही छोटी रखीं हैं

इंदिरा कालोनी : 21 नवंबर को डिपो पर राशन बांटा गया, जहां पर चने पर घुन लग चुकी है और हाथ में उठने पर उसमें से पाउडर झड़ना शुरू हो जाता है।
सामने सिविल अस्पताल शाहपुर रोड : 23 नवंबर को डिपो में डेंगू को बिना तुलाई के ही बोरियों में उल्ट दिया गया और तुलाई कर डाले गए चने से पाउडर झड़ता रहा।
सर्कुलर रोड : तुलाई के लिए भार तोलने वाली मशीन रखी थी। कहा गया कि 20 किलोग्राम से ज्यादा वजन नहीं उठा सकती है, इसलिए गेहूं की आधी-आधी करके कार्डधारक की बोरी में पलट दी गई।

डिपो होल्डरों का तर्क

पीछे से उन्हें राशन की सप्लाई आने का फोन आता है, अनलोडिंग पर किसी बोरी में 3 और किसी में 5 किलो कम गेहूं निकलता है। 6 और बारदाना गिनने का प्रति बोरी ढाई रुपए खर्च अपनी जेब से देना पड़ता है और यदि बारदाना फटा निकल आए तो 55 रुपए प्रति बोरी जेब से देने पड़ रहे हैं।

बिना तोल गेहूं देने की शिकायत एमएल से की है

आनंदपुर के रहने वाले मुन्नू राम ने कहा कि कितनी गेहूं दी गई है, उसका पता नहीं हैं। चने में छेद हैं और इसलिए उसे गेहूं के बीच ही मिलवाकर आटा पिसवा लेंगे। वहीं, रड़ा की सुदेश कुमारी ने कहा कि चने खराब निकल रहे हैं, पाउडर बन जा रहा है। गेहूं जितना मिल रहा है, ठीक है। लमीनी के कमलजीत ने बताया कि 3 सौ ग्राम चने कम निकले, उसमें भी कीड़े और छेद थे। बिना तोल किए लोहे के पीपे में डालकर गेहूं देने की एमएलए से शिकायत की है।

इंस्पेक्टर की देखरेख में दी जा रही सप्लाई : डीएफएससी

डीएफएसी सुखजिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि इंस्पेक्टर की देखरेख में डिपो पर राशन की सप्लाई दी जाती है। कम तुलाई और खराब राशन की शिकायत किसी उपभोक्ता ने अभी तक नहीं की है। फिर भी एक बार डिपुओं पर चेकिंग करवाकर देख लेते हैं।

सात माह पहले लूट ले गए थे राशन

7 माह पहले कोरोना महामारी के बीच जरूरतमंदों को मुख्यमंत्री की ओर से भेजी गई राशन की किट्स बांटने के दौरान शहर के वार्ड नंबर-37 कच्चे क्वार्टर में सैकड़ों लोग भीड़ के रूप में पहुंच गई थी और पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से राशन की लगभग 200 बोरियां लूटकर ले गए। उस मामले के बाद डीसी ने खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर की मौजूदगी में राशन बांटने के निर्देश दिए थे।

