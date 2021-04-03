पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम चुनाव-2021:वार्ड में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो की समस्या, लोग बोले-जीतेगा वही जिसने सुनी हो जनता की आवाज, करवाए होंगे इलाके के काम

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम चुनाव 2021 में ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन विभूति और भाजपा मंडल प्रधान शमशेर की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

शहर का वार्ड नंबर-21 में भाजपा के मंडल प्रधान शमशेर सिंह ठाकुर अपनी पत्नी प्रतिभा ठाकुर को जिताने और कांग्रेस से ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन विभूति शर्मा अपनी पत्नी कोमल शर्मा को चुनाव जिताने के लिए जी तोड़ कोशिश कर रहे हैं। विभूति शर्मा 5 बार पार्षद चुनाव जीते हैं इसलिए उनकी प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है तो शमशेर भी भाजपा के सीनियर लीडर हैं।

लोग कहते हैं कि उनके जहन में वही नेता बसा है, जिसने जनता के बीच में रहकर उनकी आवाज को सुना, विकास करवाया। ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन विभूति शर्मा ने 1992 में बतौर पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा और आज तक खुद पांच बार जीतने के साथ साथ छठी बार अपनी पत्नी कोमल शर्मा को भी वार्ड नंबर-24 से चुनाव जिताने में सफल रहे हैं। उन्होंने अपने परिवार में अब सातवीं बार फिर से अपनी पत्नी कोमल शर्मा को वार्ड नंबर-21 से

चुनाव लड़ाने के लिए एड़ी चोटी का जोर लगा रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा के मंडल प्रधान शमशेर ठाकुर भी कुछ कम नहीं वह भी एक बार खुद तो दूसरी बार अपनी पत्नी प्रतिभा ठाकुर को भाजपा से जिता चुके हैं। अपने परिवार को अब फिर तीसरी बार चुनाव मैदान में उन्होंने उतारा है लिहाजा यहां का चुनाव रोचक हो चुका है।

भाजपा से प्रतिभा ठाकुर पत्नी शमशेर सिंह ठाकुर और कांग्रेस से कोमल शर्मा पत्नी विभूति शर्मा एक दूसरे के सामने

अंबेडकर नगर में 3 करोड़ के विकास कार्य करवाए

दोनों धुरंधरों में मुकाबला कांटे का है। पिछले 5 सालों में मोहल्ला रामपुरा, प्रीत नगर, भदरोआ, ओल्ड शास्त्री नगर, सैली रोड, अंबेडकर नगर में 3 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्य करवाए गए, जिसमें गलियों का निर्माण, भदरोआ में ट्यूबवेल लगाया। सीवेरज डलवाने के साथ नई वाटर सप्लाई पाइपें भी बिछाई गई हैं।

वोट करने के बाद भी लड़ाई में पिसती है जनता

गली शास्त्री नगर निवासी सतीश कुमार ने कहा कि लोग उस समय परेशान हो जाते हैं जब वोट लेने के बाद नेता जीत जाते हैं और निगम में उसकी न चले तो भी कांग्रेस और भाजपा की लड़ाई में जनता ही पिसती है वार्ड की समस्या हल न हों।

