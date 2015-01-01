पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निशानदेही:सर्कुलर रोड पर दुकानें बनवा रहे कारोबारी को ट्रस्ट ने रोका, कहा-निशानदेही तक काम न करें

पठानकोट5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जगह हमारी, ट्रस्ट बिना वजह रुकवा रहा काम : सतीश पुरी

बुधवार को सर्कुलर रोड पर दुकानों का निर्माण शुरू करवा रहे कारोबारी को ट्रस्ट ने रोक दिया। कारोबारी ने ईंट, सरिया फिंकवाकर खुदाई शुरू करवा दी थी। पता चलते ही ट्रस्ट के एसडीओ परमजोत सिंह पहुंचे और कारोबारी को निशानदेही के कागज दिखाने को कहा। वह कागजात पेश नहीं कर पाया तो एसडीओ ने काम रुकवा दिया। एसडीओ ने चेताया कि जब तक ट्रस्ट अपनी जमीन की निशानदेही पूर नहीं कर लेता, तब तक वे काम शुरू न करें। बता दें कि 1974 में रिहैबिलिटेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने पठानकोट के सर्कुलर रोड पर नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट पठानकोट को 5 कनाल 12 मरले जमीन दी थी, पर अभी तक पूरी निशानदेही न किए

जाने से यह काम अधूरा पड़ा है। अधिकारियों का तर्क था कि जिस जमीन पर खुदाई की जा रही है, वह ट्रस्ट के हिस्से की है और अवैध कब्जा किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि निगम का यहां कूड़े का डंप लगा रहता था, जिस कारण यहां निशानदेही का पिलर नहीं लग सका। जब तक निशानदेही का काम पूरा नहीं हो जाता तब तक किसी का कब्जा नहीं देंगे। बताते चलें कि 5 कनाल 12 मरले जमीन पर ट्रस्ट की 8 शॉप कम 8

फ्लैट बनाने, इसके आगे पार्किंग के साथ साथ 40 फीट सर्कुलर रोड की योजना है। लेकिन निशानदेही पूरी न होने से काम अधर में है। दूसरी तरफ खुदाई का काम शुरू करवाने वाले कारोबारी सतीश पुरी ने कहा कि हमारी 19-20 मरले जगह है। हमारी जगह पूरी है। इसकी निशानदेही भी करवा रखी है। जबकि ट्रस्ट की 4 कनाल कुछ मरले जगह है। बिना बजह काम रुकवाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें