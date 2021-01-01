पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव-2021:5 साल में ढाई करोड़ खर्च, न सीवरेज समस्या ठीक हुई और न ही सड़कें बनीं, लोग बोले...पार्षद समस्याएं जानने कभी आए ही नहीं

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • अव्यवस्थाओं से भरपूर है वार्ड, पांच साल में नेहरू नगर में सीवरेज समस्या का नहीं हो सका हल, लोग परेशान

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर वार्ड नं.37 की पिक्चर बिल्कुल अलग है। महिला रिजर्व वार्ड में विगत चुनाव में भाजपा से टिकट लड़ने वाले टेक चंद सैनी इस बार पत्नी नीलम सैनी को कांग्रेस की टिकट के लिए दौड़ लगा रहे हैं, जबकि आजाद जीते सुरेश शर्मा पिंटू का वार्ड महिला रिजर्व होने की वजह से चुनाव लड़ना मुश्किल है। हालांकि उनकी पत्नी किरण शर्मा वार्ड से भाजपा की कैंडिडेट की मजबूत दावेदार हैं। पिछले 5 साल में

वार्ड में पड़ते ढाकी फाटक से शुरू होकर राइट साइड नेहरु नगर, रेलवे क्वाटर, भारत नगर, राजेंद्र नगर, न्यू राजेंद्र नगर, शिवपुरा, मीरपुर कालोनी के साथ सटा शीलो माता मंदिर एरिया में 2.5 करोड़ से 25 गलियों-नालियों, सड़कों, स्ट्रीट लाइट और वाटर सप्लाई की पाइप लाइन का काम हुआ है। उसके बावजूद नेहरु नगर में सीवरेज की समस्या है। राजेंद्र नगर में गंदे पानी की समस्या पिछले पांच साल में ठीक नहीं हो सकी है।

वार्ड में बननी चाहिए डिस्पेंसरी ताकि बुजुर्गों को ईलाज कराने 4 किमी दूर सिविल अस्पताल न जाना पड़े

पक्ष...विकास कार्य कराने का श्रेय ले रही कांग्रेस- पूर्व पार्षद सुरेश शर्मा पिंटू ने कहा कि हमने अपनी वार्ड में ढ़ाई करोड से गली, नालियों, सड़के, नाले, नई वाटर सप्लाई के पाइप बिछाने के विकास कार्य करवाये है इसके अलावा 35 से 40 लाख रुपए के और काम करवाए गए है जिसका श्रेय अब कांग्रेस लेने में जुटी है।

विपक्ष...लोगों की समस्याएं हल करवाने में नाकाम-कांग्रेसी नेता टेक चंद सैनी ने कहा कि इलाके में कांग्रेस ने विकास करवाया है, पार्षद आज भी लोगों की समस्याओं को हल करवाने में नाकाम हुए है। इलाके में सीवरेज जाम, गंदे पानी की समस्या कांग्रेस ने पिछले एक साल में दूर कराई हैं जोकि पांच साल में कभी दूर नहीं हुई।

पहले गलियों का बुरा हाल था अब ट्रक करते हैं परेशान -रविंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि पहले गलियों की हालत बहुत खराब थी लेकिन अब गलियों का निर्माण होने से हालत ठीक है जब से आरओबी का काम शुरू हुआ है नेहरू नगर रोड से सब्जी मंडी की ओर जाने वाले ट्रकों से परेशानी फिर बढ़ गई है।

घरों में हो रही गंदे पानी की सप्लाई शिकायत के बाद भी सुधार नहीं -राजेंद्र नगर निवासी प्रिया ने कहा कि हमारे इलाके में पिछले लम्बे समय से लोग गंदे पानी की समस्या से परेशान हैं पर अभी तक हमारे इलाके में नई वाटर सप्लाई की पाइप तक नहीं बिछाई गई। शिकायत करने के बाद भी कोई नहीं सुनता।

