झांसा:दो लोगों ने जॉर्डन भेजने का झांसा दे हरेक से 70 हजार से 1 लाख तक लिए, अब ऑफिस बंद कर फरार हो गए

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • नरोट मेहरा पुली के पास विदेश भेजने वाला ऑफिस बंद देख युवकों का हंगामा, बोले
  • दफ्तर पहुंचे 25 लोगों का आरोप-अब फोन भी रिसीव नहीं कर रहे

हाईवे पर नरोट मेहरा पुली के पास करीब डेढ़ वर्ष पहले ऑफिस खोल लोगों को विदेश भेजने वाले दो लोगों पर पैसे इकट्‌ठे कर भागने का आरोप लगा है। मंगलवार को जिला पठानकोट व दीनानगर एरिया के करीब 25 लोग पहुंचे। वे ऑफिस बंद देख भड़क गए। सूचना पर सदर पुलिस पहुंची। लोगों ने सारी बात पुलिस को बताई। उन्हें एसएसपी ऑफिस में शिकायत देने को कहा गया।

घरोटा के दीपक, धारकलां के आरिफ हुसैन, घरोटा के जसवंत सिंह, दोदवा के विक्रम, चौहाना के मुकेश, धारकला के बलदेव राज, नौशहरा नलबंदा के जतिंद्र, दीनानगर के उदीपुर वासी प्रवीण कुमार, पंडोरी ताजपुर के सुखदेव, पंडोरी के शबील सिंह, चौहाना के राकेश व बलविंद्र, नरोट जैमल सिंह से सुखदेव, सुनील, अमृत सिंह, बलविंद्र समेत अन्य ने आरोप लगाते बताया कि ऑफिस खोलने वाले दो लोगों ने जॉर्डन भेजने के नाम पर एक-एक व्यक्ति से 70 हजार से एक लाख रुपए लिए। लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद कहा गया कि अब रूस भेजेंगे। पैसे लेकर किसी को ड्राइवर, लेबर, बड़ी कंपनी में काम पर लगवाने की बात कही थी। अब दो-तीन दिन से फोन कर रहे थए।

शुक्रवार को फोन उठाने पर कहा गया कि सभी की टिकटें रद्द हो गई हैं। वह मुंबई टिकटों का बंदोबस्त करने जा रहे हैं। अब वे फोन नहीं उठा रहे। मंगलवार को आए तो ऑफिस पर ताले लगे थे। यहां काम करने वाले भोआ की लड़की व कुछेक स्टाफ का पता लगा बात की तो उन्होंने कहा-उक्त लोग कहकर गए थे कि मंगलवार तक आएंगे, पर अब फोन नहीं उठा रहे। लोगों का कहना है कि उक्त लोगों ने एक प्राइवेट बैंक व सरकारी बैंक में खाता खुलवाया हुआ है, जो जिला अमृतसर के व्यक्ति के नाम हैं। इनमें भी पैसे डलवाए हैं। उन्होंने पुलिस से मांग की-उक्त लोगों से पैसे वापस दिलवाए जाएं।

शिकायत मिलने पर जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी : एसएचओ
उधर, थाना सदर के एसएचओ बलबिंदर कुमार से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि बंद ऑिफस के बाहर पीड़ित लोग इकट्ठा हुए थे। पर अभी उनकी ओर से थाने में अभी रिटिन शिकायत दर्ज नहीं करवाई गई है। शिकायत मिलने के बाद मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

किससे कितने पैसे लेने का आरोप
घरोटा के दीपक से एक लाख, धारकलां के आरिफ हुसैन से 90 हजार, घरोटा के जसवंत सिंह से 90 हजार, दोदवां निवासी विक्रम से 85 हजार रुपए, चौहाना निवासी मुकेश से 65 हजार, धारकलां निवासी बलदेव राज से एक लाख रुपए, नौशहरा नलबंदा निवासी जतिंद्र से 60 हजार, दीनानगर के उदीपुर निवासी प्रवीण कुमार से 50 हजार, पंडोरी ताजपुर निवासी सुखदेव से 85 हजार, पंडोरी निवासी शबील सिंह से 85 हजार, चौहाना निवासी राकेश व बलविंद्र से 50 हजार रुपए, नरोट जैमल सिंह के सुखदेव, सुनील, अमृत सिंह और बलविंद्र कुमार से 40-40 रुपए, दीनानगर निवासी प्रदीप और रवि 85-85 हजार रुपए समेत मेजर, अंजलि समेत कई लोगों से 50 से 70 हजार रुपए लिए गए हैं। जबकि कई लोगों को अभी पता नहीं है। जिनकी संख्या और भी हो सकती है, जिनसे उक्त लोगों ने पैसे लिए हैं।

