मेगा जनसेवा कैंप:सोशल वेलफेयर स्कीम के तहत सिंहपुरा में लगा मेगा जनसेवा कैंप, लोगों के राशन कार्ड और सेहत बीमा कार्ड के फार्म भरे

पठानकोट5 घंटे पहले
  • कैंप के दौरान विधायक विज ने लोगों की समस्याएं भी सुनीं

एमएलए अमित विज के प्रयासों से लमीनी के मोहल्ला सिंहपुरा स्थित ट्रस्ट मार्केट में सोशल वेलफेयर स्कीम के तहत मेगा कैंप लगाया गया। एसडीएम गुरसिमरन सिंह की देखरेख में लगाए कैंप में लोगों को 8 प्रकार की सोशल सर्विस प्रोवाइड करवाने के साथ दो और सेवाएं साथ जोड़ दी गईं। सेवा केंद्र, सुविधा केंद्र, नगर निगम, फूड सप्लाई विभाग, लेबर डिपार्टमेंट के अतिरिक्त अन्य सरकारी दफ्तरों के मुलाजिमों ने सेवाएं दीं। लोगों के राशन कार्ड, सेहत बीमा कार्ड के फार्म भरे गए। पटवारी व तहसीलदार मौजूद रहे।

एमएलए अमित विज ने कहा कि सेहत बीमा योजना के तहत 60 हजार लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाया जा चुका है। 40 हजार को और पहुंचाया जा रहा है। जिसका लेबर कार्ड नहीं बना उसका लेबर कार्ड बनाया जा रहा है। कैंप में वार्ड 2, 11, 12, 13, 14 और 17 के लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाया गया है। उन्होंने लोगों की समस्याओं को भी सुना। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले कैंप के दौरान यह देखा गया था कि लोगों को बिजली के बिल और पटवारी

के साइन को लेकर दिक्कत आ रही थी, जिसे देखते हुए आज पावरकॉम के अधिकारी और पटवारी भी कैंप में बुलाए गए ताकि लोगों की समस्या का समाधान मौके पर किया जा सके। इस मौके पर वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता आशीष विज, महिला जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रंजना महाजन, एसएमओ डॉ. भूपेंद्र सिंह, राज कुमार काका, गगन ठाकुर, पारस पुरी, जतिन वालिया, कपिल मल्होत्रा, रोहित कोहली,जोगिन्द्र पहलवान मौजूद थे।

