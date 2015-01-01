पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:बैंंगलोर में करता था पल्लेदारी, 4 महीने पहले ही आया गांव और भरोली रेलवे ब्रिज के पास महिला से छीनी बालियां, अब गिरफ्तार, सरगना फरार

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस ने स्नेचिंग के आरोप में एक युवक को काबू किया है। जबकि उसका साथी सरगना फरार है। पकड़ा गया युवक गुलशन निवासी जकरोर का रहने वाला है। वहीं वारदात में शामिल सरगना कुलवंत सिंह उर्फ डिंपा निवासी फरीदानगर फरार चल रहा है। पुलिस के मुताबिक उक्त युवकों ने भरोली रेलवे ब्रिज के पास स्कूटी पर बैठी महिला के कान से सोने दो बालियां छीनी थीं। वहीं, पुलिस को संदेह है कि सरगना कुलवंत सिंह डिंपा ने ही पुल नहर अकालगढ़ के पास महिला के कान से सोने की बाली छीनी है। पकड़ा गया गुलशन बैंंगलोर में पल्लेदारी का काम करता था। उक्त युवक 4 महीने पहले ही अपने गांव जकरोर आया था।

पुलिस के अनुसार गुलशन ने बताया कि कुलंवत उसे पठानकोट जाने की बात कहकर अपने साथ लेकर आया था। वह बाइक चला रहा था। उसके पीछे बैठे कुलवंत ने उसे स्कूटी पर जा रही महिला को देख उसके पास बाइक धीरे करने को कहा। इस दौरान कुलवंत ने महिला के कान से सोने की बालियां झपट लीं। पुलिस का कहना है कि एक वारदात में छीनी गई सोने की बालियां बरामद की गई हैं। फिलहाल, दोनों युवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर फरार सरगना को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

रामपुरा की महिला से की थी छीनाझपटी, बालियां बरामद

थाना डिवीजन 1 के प्रभारी प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि रामपुरा की रहने वाली 21 वर्षीय छात्रा अंजू ने पुलिस को दिए बयानों में बताया कि वह बीसीए कर रही है। वह स्कूटी पर अपनी माता के साथ नरोट मेहरा से ऑनलाइन पेपर देकर घर लौट रहे थे। पठानकोट-अमृतसर हाईवे पर भरोली रेलवे ब्रिज से कुछ पीछे पल्सर बाइक पर आए दो युवक माता तारो देवी के कानों से 5 ग्राम सोने की बालियां झपटकर ले गए थे। बिना नंबर की बाइक पर आए युवकों ने मास्क लगाए थे। मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने बस स्टैंड के पास गश्त के दौरान गुलशन को पकड़ा।

वहीं, दूसरे मामले में सदर एरिया में पड़ते फतेहगढ़ निवासी दलजीत कौर ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह पड़ोसी लड़के प्रिंस के साथ बाइक पर अपने घर से धीरा की ओर जा रहे थे। पुल नहर अकालगढ़ के पास पहुंचे दो पल्सर बाइक पर दो युवक आए और उसके कान से सोने की बाली छीनकर फरार हो गए। थाना डिवीजन नं.2 में दो युवकों के खिलाफ 379बी, 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

शुक्रवार को 2 लोगों से बाइक सवारों ने छीने थे मोबाइल
शुक्रवार को मिशन चौक में बाइक सवार युवकों ने छात्रा राधिका व रामलीला ग्राउंड के पास प्रीतनगर के गगन से मोबाइल छीन भागे थे। जिनका अभी कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। वहीं, 17 नवंबर दोपहर को बाइक सवार युवक ने मोहल्ला प्रताप नगर में कनफेक्शनरी की दुकान पर कुरकरे लेने पहुंचे और दुकान पर बैठी महिला वर्षा शर्मा के गले से लॉकेट समेत ढ़ाई तोले सोने की चेन झपटकर ले गए थे। स्नेचिंग करने वालों को पुलिस अब तक नहीं पकड़ पाई है।

