पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष:भगवान श्री राम का पुतला जलाने वालों के खिलाफ विहिप व बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जताया रोष

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार से आराेपियाें के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग

विश्व हिंदू परिषद और बजरंग दल की तरफ से पठानकोट में अमृतसर के गांव मानावाला के पास कस्बा लोपोके में प्रभु श्री राम के चित्र लगाकर पुतला जलाने की घटना पर रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया।

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के विभाग मंत्री राहुल ने कहा कि हम भगवान राम के हुए इस अपमान की कड़ी से कड़ी निंदा करते हैं और सरकार से कड़े शब्दों में कहना चाहते है कि जल्द आराेपियाें को सजा दी जाए और कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। हिंदू अपने देवी-देवताओं का अपमान हर्गिज नहीं सहेगा।

आए दिन हो रहे शरारती तत्वों की ओर से हिंदू देवी देवताओं का अपमान बर्दाश्त से बाहर हो रहा है। अगर जल्द सरकार कोई कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं करती या आराेपियाें को सलाखों के अंदर नहीं डालती तो आने वाले समय में संघर्ष और तेज करेंगे। पूरे पंजाब को बंद करने का आह्वान विश्व हिंदू परिषद और बजरंग दल करेगा।

इस अवसर पर आशु जिला अखाड़ा प्रमुख (बजरंग दल), पंकज शर्मा उपाध्यक्ष (विश्व हिंदू परिषद), सोनू शर्मा जिला संजोयक (बजरंग दल), पंकज एंगरिश, करण महाजन, अर्जुन, बॉबी दत्त, तरुण शर्मा, राकेश कुमार, समीर महाजन, पंकज महाजन, दीपक स्याल, सनी महाजन, इशांत महाजन, गोकुल, कुणाल, जतिंन, विशाल शर्मा, सन्नी सहित अन्य सदस्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें