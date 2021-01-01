पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:वेलडन सिटीजन, 20 दिन में 16 हजार ने दी ऑनलाइन फीडबैक

पठानकोट6 घंटे पहले
  • आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों के जरिए डोर-टू-डोर अवेयर करेगा निगम, 31 मार्च तक दिया जा सकता है ऑनलाइन फीडबैक

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 का फीडबैक चल रहा है और अच्छी रैंकिंग के लिए निगम ने हाथ पैर मारना शुरू कर दिया है। नतीजतन 20 दिन में 209 से बढ़कर 15 हजार 848 सिटीजन ने फीडबैक अाॅनलाइन दर्ज कराया है, जो जालंधर और अमृतसर व मोहाली जैसे बड़े शहरों से आगे हैं। हालांकि अभी 31 मार्च तक अाॅनलाइन फीडबैक दिया जा सकता है।

फीडबैक के नंबर जुटाने के लिए निगम की ओर से अब आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों के जरिए लोगों को अवेयर किया जाएगा। कोरोना के बीच ज्यादा भीड़ न जुटाकर इस बार निगम के पास लोगों की फीडबैक सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है। इसके साथ ही स्वच्छता एप भी डाउनलोड कराया जाएगा। बता दें कि पहले 12 दिन में www.swachhsurvekshan2021.org और CitizenFeedback पोर्टल पर पठानकोट पंजाब के टॉप फाइव शहरों

में भी स्थान नहीं बना सका है और 209 लोगों ने ही अाॅनलाइन अपना फीडबैक दिया था। इसके बाद निगम अधिकारी ने अवेयरनेस की चाल को चुस्त कर अपने माेटिवेटर्स को मोहल्लों में भेजकर लोगों को फीडबैक के लिए अवेयर किया है। पठानकोट फीडबैक देने में राज्य के टॉप 5 शहरों में शामिल होने के करीब पहुंच गया है।

पिछली बार सिटीजन फीडबैक के मिले थे 933 नंबर

पिछले साल पठानकोट को सिटीजन फीडबैक में 15 सौ में से 933.07 नंबर मिले थे। इस बार आउट बाउंड कॉल को खत्म करते हुए पांच तरीकों से ही फीडबैक लेना तय किया है। सर्वे के लिए आठ सवालों की जानकारी देकर शहर के लोग मान बढ़ा सकते हैं। यह सिटीजन फीडबैक 31 मार्च तक चलेगा।

आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों का डोर-टू डोर कनेक्शन- निगम के एडिशनल कमिश्नर सुरिंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों का डोर-टू डोर कनेक्शन है इसलिए उनके जरिए निगम घर घर फीड बैक के लिए पहुंचेगा, उन्हें स्वच्छता एप के बारे में जानकारी दी गई जोकि आगे लोगों के मोबाइल पर उसे अपलोड करवा कर फीडबैक ऑनलाइन देंगे। इस मौके पर निगम के हेल्थ अफसर डा. एनके सिंह, चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर जानू चलोत्रा, दीपक कुमार, जिला प्रोग्राम अफसर अमरजीत सिंह भुल्लर भी मौजूद थे।

