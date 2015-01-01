पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:पेंडिंग केसाें पर कार्रवाई की मांग काे लेकर 27 काे एसपी दफ्तर घेरेंगे

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-पुलिस कांग्रेस की कठपुतली के रूप में कर रही काम

27 नवंबर तक यदि फगवाड़ा पुलिस ने पेंडिंग शिकायताें पर कार्रवाई न की ताे लाेक इंसाफ पार्टी पीड़िताें काे साथ लेकर एसपी दफ्तर के आगे धरना देगी और कार्रवाई न हाेने तक धरना जारी रहेगा। यह चेतावनी लोक इंसाफ पार्टी की बैठक में एससी विंग के प्रदेश प्रधान व दोआबा इंचार्ज जरनैल नंगल ने दी। जरनैल नंगल ने अपने साथियों सहित स्थानीय पुलिस पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि फगवाड़ा पुलिस लोगों की रक्षा के लिए नहीं बल्कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की कठपुतली के रूप में काम कर रही है। नंगल ने कहा कि भारी गिनती में केस थानों में लंबित पड़े हैं। लोग इंसाफ की उम्मीद में पुलिस थानों के चक्कर लगा रहे है। पुलिस मामलों को सुलझाने की बजाए उन्हें लटका रही है। फगवाड़ा में लंबित मामलों का निपटारा समय पर नहीं होने के चलते वह पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ पूर्व एसएसपी संतिदर सिंह से भी मिले थे, जिन्होंने मामले में संज्ञान लेते हुए आश्वासन दिया था कि सभी लंबित मामलों को जल्द से जल्द निपटाया जाएगा और लोगों को इंसाफ दिलाया जाएगा।

लेकिन कुछ ही दिनों के बाद एसएसपी का ट्रांसफर हो गया। नंगल ने कहा कि इस मुद्दे को लेकर उन्होंने डीएसपी को भी ज्ञापन दिया था, लेकिन उस पर भी अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। जरनैल नंगल ने कहा कि थाना में लंबित पड़े मामलों को लेकर लोक इंसाफ पार्टी की ओर से 27 नवबंर को पुलिस के खिलाफ पंचायत आयोजित करेगी और एसपी फगवाड़ा से लंबित मामलों को लेकर जबाब मांगा जाएगा। इस मौके पर सुखदेव चौकडिय़ा, विजय पंडोरी, बलराज बाऊ, बलबीर ठाकुर, डा. रमेश, समर गुप्ता, राज कुमार, पलविंदर, शशी, जगदीश भी उपस्थित थे।

