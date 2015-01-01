पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामजद:महिला से अभद्र व्यवहार और मारपीट करने के आराेप में 3 नामजद

फगवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रावलपिंडी पुलिस ने गांव में पांछट महिला से मारपीट और अभद्र व्यवहार करने के आराेप में महिला समेत 3 लाेगाें काे नामजद किया है। आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हाे पाई है। बलविंदर काैर पत्नी जगदीप सिंह निवासी पांछट रावलपिंडी ने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर की शाम काे उसके बेटे संदीप काे गांव के ही गुरजीत सिंह पुत्र हरजीत सिंह, त्रिलाेचन सिंह पुत्र हरजी सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह पुत्र सरबजीत सिंह निवासी पांछट ने मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इसे बचाने वाे माैके पर गई। उसका बेटा जान बचाकर भाग गया। उक्त लाेगाें ने उसके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। उन्हाेंने उसके साथ अभद्र व्यवहार भी किया। पुलिस ने उक्त तीनाें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें