शोभायात्रा:वाल्मीकि जी के प्रकट दिवस को समर्पित शोभायात्रा निकाली

फगवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
गांव दरवेश पिंड में भगवान वाल्मीकि जी के प्रकट दिवस को समर्पित शोभायात्रा निकाली गई। शोभायात्रा भगवान वाल्मीकि मंदिर से शुरू होकर गांव की परिक्रमा करते हुए वापस पहुंची। शोभायात्रा का शुभारंभ देहाती कांग्रेस प्रधान दलजीत राजू दरवेश पिंड ने करवाया। जगह-जगह पर शोभायात्रा का स्वागत किया गया।

दलजीत राजू ने भगवान वाल्मीकि जी के प्रकट दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी और उनकी शिक्षाओं पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस अवसर पर सीनियर कांग्रेस नेता कृष्ण कुमार हीरो, युवा नेता वरुण बंगड़, सरपंच भूपिन्द्र सिंह खैहरा, पंचायत सदस्य अमरीक सिंह मीका, सुरजीत सिंह, राजविंदर कौर, मंदिर प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रधान प्रेम चंद, बलवीर तुफानी, तीर्थ राम, प्रिंस कुमार, दर्शन लाला, चमन लाल, रौशन लाल, मनजोत सिंह मौजूद थे।

