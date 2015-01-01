पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस से धक्कामुक्की:धालीवाल का घर घेरने जा रहे अकाली नेता मजीठिया, खैहरा, पवन टीनू की पुलिस से धक्कामुक्की, थाने में 15 मिनट बिठाकर छोड़ दिया

फगवाड़ा31 मिनट पहले
  • रैली स्थल पर पुलिस ने बैरीगेट लगाकर किए थे सुरक्षा के प्रबंध, पानी की बौछारों के लिए वॉटर टैंक भी था
  • 3 अलग-अलग जगह बैरिकेडिंग कर अकाली नेताओं को रोकने का किया प्रयास. धालीवाल के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप घोटाले को लेकर शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल की ओर से फगवाड़ा बाइपास पर दोआबा रैली के दौरान शिरोमणि अकाली दल के सुखबीर सिंह बादल, यूथ अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष बिक्रमजीत सिंह मजीठिया, पूर्व डिप्टी स्पीकर चरणजीत अटवाल, विधायक आदमपुर पवन कुमार टीनू, स्त्री विंग की अध्यक्ष बीबी जागीर कौर, अकाली नेता प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा, अकाली नेता सोहन सिंह ठंडल व अन्य अकाली दल केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार और पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार पर जमकर बरसे। फगवाड़ा में 18 हलकों की दोआबा रैली में 4000 से अधिक अकाली और गांव के लोगों ने भाग लिया। 11:00 बजे रैली शुरू हुई। 1:15 बजे के करीब सुखबीर सिंह बादल और बिक्रमजीत सिंह मजीठिया मंच पर बैठे। सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने बाबा साहेब डॉ. अंबेडकर की तस्वीर पर पुष्पमाला अर्पित की। सुखबीर सिंह बादल और अन्य दिग्गज हलका विधायक धालीवाल का घर घेरने के लिए मंच से नीचे उतरे तो पुलिस ने उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान सुखबीर सिंह बादल सहित अकाली नेताओं की पुलिस के साथ धक्का-मुक्की भी हुई। पुलिस ने रैली स्थल पर बैरीगेट लगा कर पुख्ता प्रबंध किए हुए थे।

पानी की बौछारों के लिए वॉटर टैंक में लगाए थे। धक्कामुक्की के बीच बिक्रमजीत सिंह मजीठिया, विधायक पवन टीनू, बीबी जागीर कौर पुलिस को चकमा देकर बैरीगेट की दूसरे साइड से निकलकर विधायक धालीवाल के घर की तरफ कूच कर गए। पुलिस ने तीन 3 अलग-अलग बैरिकेड लगाकर अकाली नेताओं को रोकने का प्रयास किया। मजीठिया, पवन टीनू, बलदेव खैहरा ने रैली स्थल से करीब 900 मीटर दूर स्थित विधायक धालीवाल के निवास का घेराव किया। पुलिस ने स्थिति संभालते हुए अकाली नेताओं को बलपूर्वक वहां से हटाया और गाड़ी में बिठाकर थाने ले गए। इस दौरान जमकर नारेबाजी भी की गई। बाद में अकाली नेताओं को अलग-अलग थानों में ले जाकर वापस भेज दिया।

पंजाब में जहरीली शराब से सैकड़ों की जान गई, इसके पीछे कांग्रेस का ही हाथ : सुखबीर बादल

धालीवाल के निवास के बाहर विधायक पवन कुमार टीनू ने कहा कि धालीवाल और मंत्री धर्मसोत की मिलीभगत से एससी-बीसी पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप में घोटाला हुआ है। इसकी सीबीआई जांच करवाईई जाए और धालीवाल तथा धर्मसोत को गिरफ्तार किया जाए।

रैली स्थल पर यूथ अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष विक्रमजीत सिंह मजीठिया ने कहा कि कि केंद्र सरकार ने पंजाब के मंत्री साधु सिंह धर्मसोत के खिलाफ कभी कोई प्रदर्शन नहीं किया, न ही स्कॉलरशिप घोटाले के डायरेक्टर बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल खिलाफ कोई धरना लगाया, न ही केंद्र ने इसके खिलाफ कोई इंक्वायरी बिठाई। इसका स्पष्ट है कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार पंजाब के कैप्टन के साथ सांठ-गांठ कर रखी है। सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा कि पंजाब में जहरीली शराब के कारण सैकड़ों लोगों की जान गई है। इसके पीछे कांग्रेस का ही हाथ है। डिप्टी स्पीकर चरणजीत अटवाल, एमएलए फिल्लौर बलदेव खैहरा, आदमपुर के विधायक पवन कुमार टीनू, सुखविंदर सुखी, प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा, सोहन सिंह ठंडल ने कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह को आड़े हाथों लिया।

करतारपुर कॉरि़डोर को दोबारा खोलना चाहिए

पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा केंद्र देहाती और शहरी लोगों को दो भागों में बांटने की राजनीति कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि करतारपुर कॉरिडोर को दोबारा खोलना चाहिए। पंजाब में रीजनल पार्टियों के साथ अलायंस के तहत 3 अकाली दिग्गजों का रीजनल फ्रंट बनाया गया है, जो पंजाब में हम ख्याली पार्टियों को साथ लेकर मोर्चा बनाएगी। पाकिस्तान में पीएसजीपीसी के स्थान पर ट्रस्ट को तैनात करना सिख मर्यादा के विरोध में है। कोरिडोर खुलवाने के साथ-साथ राष्ट्र संबंधी अपनी बात को सामने रखने के लिए डेलिगेशन केंद्र सरकार के पदाधिकारियों से मिलेगा।

