पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड मामले में 2 महीने बाद भी नहीं हुई कार्रवाई:परिवार का आरोप-लड़की पक्ष श्रमिक नेता से मिलकर समझौते के लिए दबाव बना रहा, धमकियां मिल रहीं

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रेटर कैलाश कॉलोनी में युवक के सुसाइड मामले में 2 महीने बाद भी नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

ग्रेटर कैलाश कॉलोनी के 25 वर्षीय युवक अमित की ओर से प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते 23 सितंबर को कि गई आत्महत्या के मामले में पुलिस की ओर से लगभग दो महीने बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। युवक के परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि लड़की के परिवार वाले कुछ पुलिस वालों की शह पर स्थानीय नेता से उनके परिवार पर समझौते के लिए दबाव बना रहे हैं। समझौता न करने पर उनके परिवार को जान से मार देने की धमकी दी जा रही है। मृतक के पिता ने आरोप लगाया कि ग्रेटर कैलाश निवासी मनोज सिंह के लड़की रीमा और उनके बेटे अमित के बीच 7 साल से संबंध थे। पिछले साल मार्च में दोनों ने माता चिंतपूर्णी के दरबार में जा कर शादी करवा कर फगवाड़ा कोर्ट से अष्टाम पेपर भी साइन किया था।

कहा-इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया चौकी के मुलाजिमों ने बयान पर साइन करवाने की कोशिश की

पिता अशोक सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि बेटे की मौत के बाद तब इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया चौकी इंचार्ज कांति रानी को उन्होंने सबूत सौंप दिए थे। इसमें लड़के और लड़की की फोन रिकॉर्डिंग, सुसाइड नोट, फोटो, वीडियो, अष्टाम पेपर आदि। थाना सिटी पुलिस के तत्कालीन एसएचओ और कांति रानी ने उनसे पंजाबी में लिखे कागज पर झूठे बयान पर साइन करवा लिए थे और धारा 174 के तहत करवाई की थी। कांति रानी ने बाद में बताया कि लड़के का फोन चंडीगढ़ लेबोरटरी में भेजा है। जांच के लिए उसकी रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसकी फोन रिकॉर्डिंग भी उनके पास है।

बाद में पता चला कि उनके झूठी रिपोर्ट पर साइन करवाए गए हैं और फोन भी किसी लेबोरटरी में नहीं भेजा है। उन्होंने 14 अक्टूबर को एसएसपी कपूरथला को लिखित शिकायत दी थी लेकिन उसपर भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि लड़की का पिता एक श्रमिक नेता से बार-बार उन्हें धमकी दिलवा रहा है । अशोक सिंह ने आरोप लगाया की दो दिन पहले इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया चौकी से दो पुलिस वालों ने उनके घर आकर एक बयान पर साइन करवाने की कोशिश की थी कि लड़के का फोन लेबोरटरी में भेजना है। जब उन्होंने पूछा कि अभी तक भेजा क्यूं नहीं भेजा तो वो भी धमका कर चले गए।

बुधवार रात को फिर 3-4 लोग उनको धमकाने आए थे, जिसकी उन्होंने 100 नंबर पर शिकायत भी दर्ज करवाई थी। उन्होंने डीजीपी पंजाब से मांग की कि जल्द से जल्द एफआईआर दर्ज करके आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाए। उधर, पुलिस तत्कालीन आईओ कांति रानी का कहना है कि युवक के मोबाइल और फोटो जांच के लिए लैब भेज दिए गए थे। इंडस्ट्री एरिया इंचार्ज कुलवंत सिंह का कहना है कि युवक के मोबाइल और रिकॉर्डिंग लैब से रिपोर्ट वापस आने के बाद धारा में परिवर्तन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें