  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  Phagwara
  Anju Khurana Unanimously Appointed As District President, Formation Of Sarva Shakti Sena Women's Wing, Balwinder Singh Billa Was Made The District Vice President

सेवा कार्य:अंजू खुराना सर्वसम्मति से जिला अध्यक्ष नियुक्त,सर्व शक्ति सेना महिला विंग का गठन, बलविंदर सिंह बिल्ला को जिला उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया

फगवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
सर्व शक्ति सेना द्वारा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीरज सेठी के दिशा निर्देशों पर फगवाड़ा में महिला विंग का गठन किया गया है,जिसमें अंजू खुराना को जिला अघ्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया है। इस संबंधी आयोजित अर्बन एस्टेट में आयोजित बैठक में प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अवतार पम्मा,प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष देहाती बलदीप भुल्लाराई,जिला अध्यक्ष दिनेश बांसल विशेष रूप में उपस्थित हुए। बैठक में जसवंत कौर को फगवाड़ा शहरी व परमजीत कौर को

फगवाड़ा देहाती का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया। अवतार पम्मा ने कहा कि समाज सेवा के कार्यों के लिए सेना का लगातार विस्तार किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत ही महिला विंग का गठन किया गया ताकि समाज में बहनें अपनी समस्याओं के हल के लिए आत्म निर्भर हो सके। इस मौके बलदीप भुल्लाराई व दिनेश बांसल ने युवा वर्ग को अपील की कि नशे को त्याग कर एक सेहतमंद पंजाब की सृजना में सहयोग दें। इस मौके राजिंदर शर्मा, राजेश शर्मा, बब्बी गोस्वामी, पाली, चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी पहलवान, बिल्ला, अनूप दुग्गल आदि पहुंचे। इस मौके पर बलविंदर सिंह बिल्ला को जिला का उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया।

