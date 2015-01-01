पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:किसानों की समस्याओँ को लेकर अवतार मंड मंत्री सोम प्रकाश से मिले

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता अवतार सिंह मंड किसानों से संबंधित समस्याओं को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश कैंथ से मिले। उन्होंने केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय के नाम पत्र सौंपते हुए सोमप्रकाश को बताया कि बैंकों की ओर से किसानों से कृषि संबंधी ऋण पर छमाही की जगह आठ महीने का ब्याज वसूल किया जा रहा है, जो सरासर गलत है। किसान को कोरोना महामारी के संकट में एडवांस ब्याज देना पड़ रहा है कोरोना आपदा के दौरान केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने सभी तरह के ऋण की किस्तों का भुगतान देरी से करने की सुविधा दी है पर बैंक कोरोना काल में जमीन का मूल्य कम होने का हवाला देकर किसानों की लिमिट को कम कर रहे हैं। मंड ने बताया कि केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश कैंथ ने विश्वास दिलाया कि केंद्र सरकार और वित्त मंत्रालय के समक्ष इन मुद्दों को उठाकर उचित हल करवाया जाएगा।

