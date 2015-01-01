पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना:बिना नक्शा जारी किए नई वार्डबंदी के विरोध में भाजपा मंडल ने निगम दफ्तर के बाहर दिया धरना

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा-एतराज जताने के लिए कामकाज वाले 7 दिन का समय दिया जाए

नगर निगम की ओर से बिना नक्शा जारी किए नई वार्डबंदी के संबंध में सात दिन में एतराज मांगे जाने के खिलाफ भाजपा मंडल ने मंडल प्रधान परमजीत सिंह पम्मा चाचोकी की अगुवाई में निगम कमिश्नर दफ्तर के समक्ष धरना देकर निगम कमिश्नर, हलका विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल और कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। पम्मा चाचोकी के अलावा पूर्व मेयर अरुण खोसला और अन्य भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा कि निगम प्रशासन हलका विधायक और प्रदेश सरकार के दबाव में नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा रहा है। 11 नवंबर को निगम कमिश्नर ने पब्लिक नोटिस प्रकाशित करवाकर सात दिन में एतराज तो मांग लिया लेकिन नई वार्डबंदी का नक्शा सार्वजनिक नहीं किया। पम्मा चाचोकी ने कहा कि बिना नक्शा देखे कोई अपना एतराज किस तरह दर्ज करवा सकता है। पब्लिक नोटिस में 9 नवंबर 2020 को नई वार्डबंदी का नक्शा जारी करने की बात कही गई है। वास्तव में ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया गया। निगम कमिश्नर राजीव वर्मा चाहे वीरवार को पत्रकारों के सवालों से बचते नजर आये लेकिन धरने की भनक पाते ही सुबह निगम कार्यालय में नई वार्डबंदी का नक्शा चस्पा दिया। लेकिन भाजपा नेताओं ने इसपर भी असंतुष्टि जताते हुए कहा कि निगम प्रशासन ने जानबूझ कर पहले नक्शा सार्वजनिक नहीं किया। जब 9 नवंबर को नक्शा तैयार था तो उसे 13 नवंबर को सार्वजनिक क्यों किया गया। अब दिवाली और विश्वकर्मा महोत्सव का अवकाश है। इसके बाद एतराज जताने का किसी के पास समय नहीं बचेगा।

एतराज के लिए समय न दिया तो करेंगे संघर्ष
उनकी मांग है कि त्योहारी अवकाश के पश्चात सात कार्य दिवस का समय एतराज दर्ज करवाने के लिए शहरवासियों को दिए जाएं। यदि नए नक्शे का अच्छे से आंकलन करके एतराज दर्ज करवाने का उचित समय न दिया गया तो दोबारा से धरना लगाने को विवश होंगे। मौके पर पूर्व मेयर अरुण खोसला, महिन्द्र पाल थापर, चन्द्रेश कौल, चन्दा मिश्रा, प्रदीप आहूजा, संजय ग्रोवर, प्रमोद मिश्रा, बीरा राम बलजोत, अशोक दुग्गल, लक्की सरवटा, डा. पवन बसंत नगर, रीना खोसला, भारती शर्मा, नरेश कोटरानी, चरणजीत गोबिंदपुरा, चरणजीत उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें