पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्माण कार्य:अनखी नगर से भुल्ला रोड तक सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अनखी नगर से लेकर भुल्ला रोड पर सड़क निर्माण न होने के कारण लोगों को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। वार्ड नंबर 10 के पार्षद ओमप्रकाश बिट्टू के नेतृत्व में सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाया गया। इसका उद्घाटन विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल ने किया।

ओमप्रकाश बिट्टू ने बताया कि 8.61 लाख रुपए से सड़क के ऊपर निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाया गया है। सड़क निर्माण न होने के कारण भुल्लाराय से फगवाड़ा आने जाने वाले राहगीरों को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता था, जिसका विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल ने हल करवाया।

उन्होंने कहा कि इससे पहले उन्होंने वार्ड के अंतर्गत श्मशानघाट की सड़क और शैड का कायाकल्प करवाया था। मौके पर कांग्रेस के ब्लॉक कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजीव बुग्गा, पार्षद ओमप्रकाश बिट्टू, बॉबी भाटिया, जिंदर रसीला, तौखी, गंजू वालिया, केशा वर्मा, राहुल करबल, राकेश करबल, जिम्मी करवल हरजिंदर, रितेश, सुरेंदर, रवि, वालिया व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें