मांग:स्मार्ट विलेज योजना के तहत एक साल के भीतर होगा गांवों का रूपांतरण : विधायक

फगवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार की ओर से अगले एक साल में गांवों का रूपांतरण किया जाएगा, इसके अंतर्गत गांवों में पीने वाले पानी, सीवरेज, स्ट्रीट लाइटें और कंक्रीट की गलियों बनाने के लिए ‘स्मार्ट विलेज’ योजना की शुरुआत की गई। इसके अंतर्गत अगले एक साल में बुनियादी सुविधाओं के साथ-साथ हर ब्लॉक में 5-5 खेल स्टेडियम विकसित करने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो गई है।

धालीवाल बुधवार को गांव हरबंसपुर में लोगों की ओर से पानी की निकासी की मांग को पूरा करने के लिए भूमिगत पाइपें डालने के काम की शुरुआत के लिए पहुंचे थे। मौके पर बीडीपीओ सुखदेव सिंह, गुरदयाल सिंह, मीना रानी, दविंदर कौर, शिव कुमार, बूटा सिंह, महेंदर सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, हरनेक सिंह, बलबीर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, अजैब सिंह और निर्मल सिंह उपस्थित थे।

