मांग:पुलिस के पास लंबित शिकायताें पर जल्द कार्रवाई की मांग

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस के पास लंबित शिकायताें पर जल्द कार्रवाई करने की मांग को लेकर लाेक इंसाफ पार्टी के जरनैल नंगल के नेतृत्व में शिष्टमंडल डीएसपी परमजीत सिंह से मिला। इसमें विभिन्न इलाकाें से लाेग शामिल थे। नंगल ने डीएसपी परमजीत काे बताया कि पिछले कुछ महीने से लाेगाें द्वारा अपनी समस्याओं काे लेकर शिकायतें पुलिस में दी गई हैं परंतु पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

नंगल ने बताया कि 5 जून 2020 काे सदर पुलिस ने सुमन पत्नी जसबीर सिंह वासी नंगल मझां के घर पर उसके बेदखल किए बेटे काे जबरन घर में दाखिल करवाया गया और जसबीर सिंह काे घर से निकाला गया, इसके पीछे किसी राजसी खेल की साजिश लग रही है जबकि उसकी बेटी व पत्नी पर 107,151 का मामला दर्ज किया हुआ है। इसकी लिखित शिकायत 6 जून को दी गई है जिस पर कार्रवाई की जाए। इसी प्रकार 12 मार्च 2020 काे हरमेल सिंह पुत्र साैदागर सिंह वासी भानाेकी सतनामपुरा ने शिकायत दी कि उसके साथ 6 लाख की ठगी हुई है परंतु उसकी शिकायत पर काेइ कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

वरिंदर कलेर पुत्र ज्ञान चंद वासी नंगल सतनामपुरा ने बताया कि 10 लाख की ठगी की शिकायत पुलिस में की थी परंतु अभी तक काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इस अवसर पर जतिंदर माेहन, बलबीर ठाकुर, डाॅ. सुखदेव, अशाेक कुमार, शशि बंगड़ व अन्य शामिल थे। इस संबंधी बात करने पर डीएसपी परमजीत सिंह ने बताया कि वे इन सभी मामलाें काे संबंधित थानाें के एसएचओ से बात करके जांच करवाएंगे और बनती कार्रवाइ की जाएगी।

