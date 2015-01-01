पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व-मूल्यांकन चरण पूरा:अर्थराइटिस ड्रग के साइड-इफेक्ट्स दूर करने के लिए ड्रग डिलीवरी का तरीका किया विकसित

फगवाड़ा8 घंटे पहले
  • प्रोसेस पेटेंट के लिए दायर किया गया

लवली प्रोफेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी (एलपीयू) के फार्मास्यूटिकल साइंटिस्ट्स ने प्रचलित अर्थराइटिस दवाओं के दुष्प्रभाव को दूर करने के लिए नवीन दवा वितरण विधि विकसित की है। इन तीन वैज्ञानिकों डॉ. मोनिका गुलाटी, डॉ. भूपिंदर कपूर और डॉ. सचिन के सिंह की टीम ने गठिया की पुरानी दवाओं को एक नया जीवन प्रदान किया है, जो अभी भी रुमेटीइड गठिया के उपचार में उपयोग की जाती है। टीम ने पेटेंट के लिए आवेदन किया है, इसका पूर्व-मूल्यांकन चरण पूरा हो गया है। वे इस नई दवा वितरण पद्धति के लिए एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय पेटेंट के लिए भी आवेदन कर रहे हैं। दवा के सफल कामकाज के लिए, एलपीयू के वैज्ञानिकों ने ‘प्रोड्रग’ को बनाया है, जिसे इंजेक्शन से प्रभावित जगह पर लंबे समय तक बनाए रखा जाता है। इसका कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है। शोधकर्ताओं ने बताया कि उनके ‘प्रोड्रग’ को भारत की दवा नियामक संस्था से बिक्री और मार्केटिंग के लिए अनुमोदन की आवश्यकता होगी।

एलपीयू के शोधकर्ताओं की टीम ने सूचित किया कि प्रचलित दवाओं के लंबे समय तक उपयोग से उलटी, चक्कर आना, घबराहट, पेट दर्द जैसे विभिन्न दुष्प्रभाव होते हैं। इस संबंध में, हमने एक फार्मूलेशन विकसित किया है, जिसे सीधे कार्रवाई की साइट पर पहुंचाया जा सकता है, इसलिए यह बिना किसी दुष्प्रभाव के सुरक्षित है।” एलपीयू में परिणाम उन्मुख वैज्ञानिकों को बधाई देते हुए हुए चांसलर अशोक मित्तल ने साझा किया कि एलपीयू में हम सभी यह देखकर खुश हैं कि हमारे मेहनती वैज्ञानिक भारत के लिए मेडिसिन में सबसे उज्ज्वल भविष्य का मार्ग प्रशस्त कर रहे हैं।”

एलपीयू के वैज्ञानिक बताते हैं कि फार्मास्युटिकल दवाओं को प्रभावित क्षेत्र में इंजेक्ट किया जाता है, न कि मुंह के जरिए। यह सूजन के लक्षणों को कम करता है, जिसका अर्थ है कि दवा शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों में फैलने के बिना केवल प्रभावित क्षेत्र में ही रहती है। इस संबंध में, उन्होंने पूर्व-परीक्षणों और दवा वितरण तंत्र के परीक्षण का सफलतापूर्वक संचालन किया है। वास्तव में, यह सब उपचार में एक क्रांतिकारी नजरिया है।

