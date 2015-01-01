पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:शिकायतों का निपटारा न करने पर एसपी कार्यालय के बाहर धरना

फगवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
लंबे समय से फगवाड़ा के अलग-अलग थानाें में लटकते आ रहे मामलाें काे लेकर काेई कार्रवाई न हाेने के विरोध में लाेक इंसाफ पार्टी एससी विंग के प्रधान जरनैल नंगल के नेतृत्व में पीड़ित परिवाराें काे साथ लेकर एसपी फगवाड़ा मनविंदर सिंह के कार्यालय के बाहर धरना दिया। इस दौरान पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। नंगल ने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे वे इन्हीं समस्याओं काे लेकर डीएसपी फगवाड़ा परमजीत सिंह से मिले थे, जिन्हाेंने जल्द समस्याओं का हल करने का आश्वासन दिया था। उसी दिन घाेषणा की गई थी कि यदि समस्याएं हल न हुईं ताे एसपी दफ्तर का घेराव करेंगे। दुख की बात यह है कि समस्याओं का हल न हाेने के कारण उन्हें पीड़ित परिवाराें काे साथ लेकर एसपी दफ्तर के आगे धरना देना पड़ा।

कहा-27 तक शिकायतों पर विचार न किया तो दोबारा खोलेंगे मोर्चा
नंगल ने कहा कि बार-बार शिकायताें के बाद भी पुलिस राजनेताओं के दबाव के चलते काेई कार्रवाइ नहीं कर रही। आज करीब दाे घंटे धरना लगाने के बाद नंगल ने चेतावनी दी कि यदि 27 नवंबर तक शिकायताें पर विचार न किया गया ताे दाेबारा पुलिस के खिलाफ माेर्चा खाेला जाएगा। धरने में विजय पंडाेरी, जतिंदर माेहन, सुखदेव चाैकड़िया, बलबीर ठाकुर, समर गुप्ता, राज कुमार, इंद्रजीत सिंह, गुरमुख सिंह, जसबीर सिंह बगगा, सतनाम सिंह, सचिन शर्मा, अनिल शर्मा, कुलविंदर कुमार, संदीप काेर, शशि बंगड़ आदि समेत क्षेत्र के कई गणमान्य लोग भी शामिल थे।

