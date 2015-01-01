पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:डीआईजी ने फगवाड़ा रेलवे लाइन और स्टेशन का किया निरीक्षण, संतुष्टि जताई

फगवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • बोले-जीआरपी पुलिस को समय-समय पर चेकिंग करने के दिए हैं आदेश
  • कहा- मिल के बाहर बैठे किसानों का ट्रेन रोकने का कोई इरादा नहीं

रेलवे विभाग की ओर से पंजाब में रेल यातायात शुरू किए जाने संबंधी नाेटिफिकेशन जारी किए जाने के बाद पंजाब पुलिस की ओर से राज्यभर के रेलवे स्टेशनाें और रेलवे लाइनाें का निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दाैरान फगवाड़ा में जालंधर रेंज के डीआइजी रणबीर सिंह खटड़ा ने पुलिस टीम के साथ फगवाड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन का दाैरा कर इंतजामाें पर संतुष्टि जताई। उनके साथ एसएसपी कंवरदीप काैर भी शामिल थीं। डीआइजी खटड़ा ने कहा कि सरकार और किसानों के बीच हुई बैठक के बाद पंजाब सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार को आश्वासन दिया कि किसान संगठनाें की ओर से राज्य में सभी रेलवे ट्रैक खाली कर दिए गए हैं। राज्य में जल्द ही ट्रेन सेवाएं बहाल की जाएंगी। सोमवार को रेलवे स्टेशन फगवाड़ा का दौरा कर मौके की स्थिति की रिपोर्ट बनाकर उच्चाधिकारियों को भेजी जाएगी। फगवाड़ा पुलिस और रेलवे चौकी जीआरपी पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर समय-समय पर चेकिंग की जाए।

जो किसान रेलवे ट्रैक के पास स्थित शुगर मिल के बाहर बैठे हैं, उनका रेलवे ट्रैक रोकने की कोई इरादा नहीं है। किसानों का संघर्ष गन्ने की बकाया राशि के चलते मिल मालिकों के खिलाफ है। फगवाड़ा प्रशासन की ओर से समय-समय पर किसानों से संपर्क किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही इसका कोई हल निकला जाएगा। चेकिंग अभियान में एसपी मनविंदर सिंह, डीएसपी फगवाड़ा परमजीत सिंह,स्टेशन अधिकारी ज्ञान चंद, एसएचओ सिटी नवदीप सिंह, जीआरपी चौंकी इंचार्ज गुरभेज सिंह के अलावा अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

