किसान:फगवाड़ा से आढ़ती व किसान दिल्ली रवाना

फगवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ 15 दिनों से दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन के लिए फगवाड़ा के मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन नरेश भारद्वाज के नेतृत्व में बसों का काफिला दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुआबजे सभी आढ़ती और किसान मुख्य दानामंडी में एकत्र हुए, जहां उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि किसान पहले ही आर्थिक मंदहाली का शिकार है, वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने किसानों के विरोध में कानून पारित करके उनके अधिकारों का हनन किया है। इससे देश के किसानों का जीना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। वहीं इन कृषि कानूनों से देश के छोटे राज्य पंजाब और हरियाणा जो देश के अन्न भंडारन में अहम भूमिका अदा

करते है, उनका मंडीकरण का ढांचा खराब हो जाएगा। वहीं, लाखों की तादाद में लोग बेरोजगारी का शिकार होंगे। चेयरमैन नरेश भारद्वाज ने कहा कि इन बिलों के लागू होते ही देश का व्यवस्था को संभालने वाला ढांचा बर्बाद हो जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली में करीब 100 किसान यूनियनों सदस्य शामिल हाेंगे। इस मौके पर राम सिंह, अभिनीत शर्मा, आशु अराेड़ा, प्रवेश गुप्ता, कौशल प्रभाकर, प्रमोद दुग्गल, एचएस वाहद, वरिंदर पाठक, हरविंदर सिंह और अन्य शामिल थे।

