उद्घाटन:वार्ड 45 में ट्यूबवेल के काम का किया उद्घाटन

फगवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
वार्ड नंबर 45 किला मोहल्ला में ट्यूबवेल लगाने के काम की शुरुआत शुक्रनार को विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल ने की। धालीवाल ने कहा कि इलाके में पानी की बहुत किल्लत थी। पहले किसी ने भी इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया। उनके ध्यान में मामला लाए जाने पर ट्यूबवेल लगाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरे शहर का विकास उनकी प्राथमिकता है। किसी इलाके के वासी उनके परिवार के सदस्य है। विकास के मामले में किसी से भेदभाव नहीं किया जाएदा। शहर के हरेक इलाके में साफ-सुथरा पानी मिले और सीवरेज सुविधा हो, इसके लिए विशेष प्रयास किए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर गुरदीप दीपा, पूर्व पार्षद ओम प्रकाश बिट्टू, रवि संधु, जगजीत बिट्टू हदियाबाद, सीता देवी, तिलक राज एसडीओ, सुनील पाराशर, अश्विनी शर्मा, संजीव टीटू, गुरदयाल भगतपुरा, पवित्र भगतपुरा, सौरभ जोशी, मीनाक्षी वर्मा, जाय उप्पल, बलवंत कोटरानी, गुरदयाल सैनी आदि मौजूद थे।

