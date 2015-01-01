पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:50 वार्डों में से 25 वार्ड महिलाओं और 9 एससी/बीसी श्रेणी के लिए आरक्षित, 16 वार्डों पर जनरल प्रत्याशी लड़ पाएंगे चुनाव

  • आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा नेताओं ने जताया था एतराज

आगामी नगर निगम चुनाव में इस बार भी फगवाड़ा में 50 वार्डों पर चुनाव किए जाएंगे। इन चुनावों की तैयारियों के लिए हाल ही में निकाय विभाग के संयुक्त सचिव ने संभावित नई वार्डबंदी तैयार कर नोटिफाई की है। इस बार 50 वार्डों में करीब 34 वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जो किसी न किसी कैटागिरी में आरक्षित किए गए हैं। इन चुनावों में पहली बार 25 वार्डों पर महिला प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ेंगी। यानी इन चुनावों में महिला आरक्षित और अनुसूचित जाति की महिला के लिए आरक्षित किए करीब 25 वार्ड निर्धारित किए हैं जबकि 9 वार्ड एससी आरक्षित और पिछड़ी श्रेणी के लिए आरक्षित रखे गए हैं। ऐसे में 16 वार्डों में जनरल प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ पाएंगे। बता दें कि 2015 में निगम चुनाव में महिलाओं को 33 प्रतिशत आरक्षण दिया था। वार्ड नंबर 45 का नक्शा नोटीफिकेशन के मुताबिक नहीं बनाया गया। मोहल्ला हाकूपुरा, सेंट सोल्जर स्कूल और ग्रीन लैंड इलाके इस वार्ड से बाहर तो कर दिए पर किसी अन्य वार्ड में उनका उल्लेख नहीं है। वार्ड नंबर 47 में किशोरी लाल कौल वाली गली से मोहल्ला मानव नगर दर्शाया गया है फिर उक्त गली के साथ चलते हुए गली वैद्य द्वारका दास दर्शाया है जबकि मानव नगर किसी भी तरह से वैद्य द्वारका दास गली से नहीं जुड़ता। इनके मध्य कई मोहल्ले जैसे चड्डियां मोहल्ला, मेन बाजार, दुग्गलां मोहल्ला तथा गंडवा रोड आदि भी आते हैं। यह गंभीर गलती भी जानबूझ कर की गई है। मौजूदा वार्ड 39 व 40 की सीमाएं आपस में नहीं जुड़ती हैं जो नियम के विपरीत है। वार्ड नंबर 43 का नोटीफिकेशन व नक्शा आपस में मेल नहीं खाते हैं। हलका विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल सहित कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने वार्डबंदी को सही ठहराया जबकि केंद्रीय मंत्री सोमप्रकाश ने इसे गलत ठहराया। इस संबंधी बात करने पर एडीसी कम निगम कमिश्नर राजीव वर्मा ने बताया कि सभी एतराजों की जांच की जाएगी। इसके बाद अगली प्रोसीडिंग की जाएगी

इस बार नगर निगम की 50 फीसदी सीटों पर महिला उम्मीदवारों का होगा कब्जा

  • वार्ड नंबर 1: यह वार्ड 2015 में महिला आरक्षित वार्ड था जो अब अनुसूचित जाति की महिला के लिए आरक्षित करने का प्रावधान है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 2: यह वार्ड 2015 में जनरल था और अब भी इसे जनरल ही रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 3: यह वार्ड 2015 में यह वार्ड जनरल था और अब महिला आरक्षित वार्ड बनाया गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 4: यह वार्ड पहले एससी रिजर्व था और अब यह वार्ड जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 5: 2015 में यह वार्ड जनरल था और अब यह वार्ड अनुसूचित जाति की महिला के लिए आरक्षित है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 6: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब यह वार्ड एससी रिजर्व रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 7: 2015 में यह वार्ड जनरल था और अब यह वार्ड अनुसूचित जाति की महिला के लिए आरक्षित है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 8: यह वार्ड 2015 में जनरल था और अब भी इसे जनरल ही रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 9: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 10: यह वार्ड पहले एससी रिजर्व था और अब यह वार्ड जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 11: यह वार्ड पहले एससी महिला रिजर्व था और अब यह वार्ड महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 12: यह वार्ड पहले एससी रिजर्व था और अब यह वार्ड जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 13: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 14: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अनुसूचित वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 15: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब भी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 16: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 17: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 18: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब भी जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 19: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब एससी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 20: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब भी जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 21: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 22: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और यह वार्ड जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 23: पहले यह वार्ड एससी महिला के लिए आरक्षित था और अब यह वार्ड महिला आरक्षित रखा है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 24: यह वार्ड पहले एससी रिजर्व था और अब यह वार्ड जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 25: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब भी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 26: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब यह वार्ड एससी आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 27: यह वार्ड पहले एससी आरक्षित था और अब महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 28: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब पिछड़ी श्रेणी के लिए आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 29: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 30: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब एससी आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 31: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब भी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 32: वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 33: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब एससी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 34: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब भी एससी आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 35: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब महि1ा आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 36: यह वार्ड पहले एससी आरक्षित था और अब यह वार्ड जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 37: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब भी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 38: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब एससी आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 39: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब भी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 40: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब पिछड़ी श्रेणी के लिए आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 41: यह वार्ड पहले एससी रिजर्व था और महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 42: यह वार्ड पहले एससी महिला आरक्षित था और अब यह वार्ड एससी आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 43: यह वार्ड पहले एससी रिजर्व था और महिला आरक्षित रखा है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 44: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब भी जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 45: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब एससी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 46: यह वार्ड पहले एससी रिजर्व था और अब यह वार्ड जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 47: यह वार्ड पहले महिला आरक्षित था और अब भी महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 48: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब भी जनरल रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 49: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब महिला आरक्षित रखा गया है।
  • वार्ड नंबर 50: यह वार्ड पहले जनरल था और अब यह वार्ड पिछड़ी श्रेणी के लिए आरक्षित रखा गया है।
