आत्महत्या की कोशिश:जीएनए ग्रुप के मालिक के बेटे ने रात 2 बजे मारी खुद की कनपटी पर गोली, गंभीर हालत में जालंधर में भर्ती

फगवाड़ा30 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गुरिंदर सिंह की फाइल फोटो। आत्महत्या की कोशिश के बाद फिलहाल वह गंभीर हालत में जालंधर के जौहल अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।

फगवाड़ा में गुरु नानक एंटरप्राइजेज ग्रुप के मालिक जगदीश सिंह के बेटे गुरिंदर सिंह ने आत्महत्या की कोशिश की है। फिलहाल गुरिंदर सिंह को गंभीर हालत में जालंधर के रामा मंडी स्थित एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, वहीं पुलिस मामले की जांच-पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है। हालांकि मामला हाई प्रोफाइल होने की वजह से कोई भी इस बारे में कुछ बताने से परहेज कर रहा है।

घटना मंगलवार देर रात करीब 2 बजे की है। जगदीश सिंह का परिवार फगवाड़ा और गोराया के बीच विर्कां पिंड में रहता है। गांव में जीनए ग्रुप की फैक्ट्री और फार्म हाउस हैं। मंगलवार रात करीब 2 बजे फार्म हाउस पर उनके 40 वर्षीय पुत्र गुरिंदर सिंह सेहरा ने सिर में गोली मार ली। आनन-फानन में घायल गुरिंदर सिंह को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

परिजन पहले फगवाड़ा ले गए थे, लेकिन यहां फिर जालंधर के रामा मंडी स्तित जौहल अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वहां गुरिंदर सिंह की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। डॉ. बीएस जौहल का कहना कि गोली उनकी कनपटी में लगी है और उनकी हालत गंभीर है। गुरिंदर सिंह एक बेटे और बेटी का पिता है।

पता चला है कि जीएनए ग्रुप के पारिवारिक सदस्‍यों का चंडीगढ़ में बुधवार को एक कार्यक्रम होना था। गुरिंदर सिंह को भी इसमें शामिल होने के लिए जाना था, लेकिन उससे पहले ही देर रात खुद को गोली मार ली। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मामले की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि आधिकारिक रूप से कोई बयान सामने नहीं आया है, लेकिन सूत्रों की मानें तो इस कदम की वजह घरेलू विवाद है। गुरिंदर सिंह का अपने पिता के साथ झगड़ा हुआ बताया जा रहा है।

