बयान:ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह पर भाजपा नेता ग्रेवाल की ओर से गलत शब्दावली प्रयोग करने से रोष : स्वर्ण सिंह

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह ने देश के मौजूदा हालात पर सच्चाई बयान की थी

श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब अमृतसर के जत्थेदार ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह संबंधी भाजपा और आरएसएस के नेता हरजीत सिंह ग्रेवाल की ओर से गलत शब्दावली का इस्तेमाल करने की निंदा करते हुए शिरोमणि अकाली दल के सदस्य पीएसी इंजी. सवरण सिंह और एसजीपीसी सदस्य गुरप्रीत कौर रुही ने कहा कि श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब का रुतबा सिख धर्म में सर्वोच्च है। वीरवार को ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब में एसजीपीसी सदस्य बीबी गुरप्रीत कौर रुही की अगुवाई हुई बैठक में क्षेत्र के शिअद नेता और धर्म प्रचार कमेटी के प्रचारकों के अलावा गुरुद्वारा बेर साहिब के मैनेजर भाई जरनैल सिंह बूले भी शामिल थे।

इंजी. सवरण सिंह ने भाजपा नेता हरजीत सिंह ग्रेवाल ने जत्थेदार साहिब के खिलाफ की गई शब्दावली पर रोष प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि ग्रेवाल आरएसएस का पेड वर्कर हैं। उनके द्वारा ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह बारे की गई टिप्पणी से पूरे विश्व के सिखों में रोष है। शिरोमणि कमेटी के 100 साला स्थापना दिवस मौके ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह की ओर से देश के मौजूदा हालातों बारे सच्चाई ब्यान की थी। इस अवसर पर मैनेजर जरनैल सिंह बूले, माझा जोन इंचार्ज प्रचारक भाई हरजीत सिंह, भाई हरविंदर सिंह, भाई मनप्रीत सिंह, कमलजीत सिंह नड्‌डा, जत्थेदार रणजीत सिंह आहली, जत्थेदार सुच्चा सिंह, बलजीत कौर, रणजीत सिंह, अमनप्रीत सिंह बूले, तरसेम सिंह, भाई शमशेर सिंह, भाई रणजीत सिंह, भाई मेजर सिंह, प्रगट सिंह मौजूद थे।

