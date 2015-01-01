पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोमप्रकाश पर साधा निशाना:कहा- बौखलाहट में हैं साहब जी, हमने तो आपकी ही गलतियों को सुधारा

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • वार्डबंदी और नगर निगम कमिश्नर पर उठाए सवालों पर फगवाड़ा कांग्रेस ने किया पलटवार
  • दीवार पर लिखा सफेद सच-कांग्रेस का ही मेयर बनेगा : संजीव बुग्गा

आगामी नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर सरकार की ओर से जारी वार्डवंदी को लेकर निगम कमिश्नर पर लगाए जा रहे आरोप पर फगवाड़ा कांग्रेस आज फिर से सामने आई और केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश पर निशाना साधा। मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन नरेश भारद्वाज, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष संजीव बुग्गा और गुरदीप दीपा ने पूरी टीम के साथ मीडिया के समक्ष पत्रकारवार्ता की। नरेश भारद्वाज, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजीव बुग्गा ने बताया कि जिस वार्डबंदी को लेकर भाजपा कमिश्नर निगम पर बयानबाजी कर रही है, इसे वो साफ करना चाहते हैं कि 90 फीसदी वार्डबंदी भाजपा और साहब जी द्वारा ही की गई थी, जिसे बदला नहीं गया। सिर्फ 10 फीसदी जो एक गली को दो, चार वार्डो में या कुछ अन्य वार्डों के क्षेत्र दूसरे वार्डो में घूसेड़े थे, उन्हें ठीक किया गया है।

यदि सोम प्रकाश जी अपनी ही कई गई वार्डबंदी को गलत मानते हैं तो कांग्रेसी इसकी जबाबदेही भी उन्हीं की बनाते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस फगवाड़ा विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल की अगुवाई में विकास के मुद्दे पर निगम चुनाव लड़ेगी और चुनाव में कांग्रेसी की जीत निश्चित है। कांग्रेस का ही मेयर बनेगा, यह दीवार पर लिखा सफेद सच है।

कहा- पूर्व मेयर और जिलाध्यक्ष ने कमिश्नर से नक्शे की कॉपी ली, इसके सबूत हमारे पास
उन्होंने कहा कि निगम कमिश्नर को निशाने पर लेने से पहले बताएं कि नक्शा दिन के समय उनके दफ्तर में होता है तथा कॉपी ही बाहर लगी है। क्योंकि असल नक्शा कभी बाहर नहीं लगाया जाता, जिससे कोई नुकसान न कर सके। भारद्वाज ने कहा कि भाजपाई जो नोटिफिकेशन न देने की बात कर कमिश्नर पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं, वो गलत है।

पूर्व मेयर और जिलाध्यक्ष की नक्शे की कॉपी कमिश्नर से लेते समय के सबूत हमारे पास हैं। नरेश भारद्वाज ने कहा कि असल में अकाली-भाजपा किसान आदोलन को लेकर और हाईकमान के दिखाने के लिए अलग-अलग है, पर चुनाव में फ्रैंडली मैच और फिक्स मैच खेलने की तैयारी में अकाली-भाजपा नेता रोजाना गुप्त मीटिंग कर रहे हैं। नरेश भारद्वाज ने कहा कि भाजपाई जब चाहे इनके पांच साल 500 करोड़ और हमारे एक साल के 35 करोड़ के ऊपर के विकास कार्यो पर जब चाहे खुले मंच पर बहस के लिए तैयार हैं। कभी सोमप्रकाश के करीबी रहे भाजपा छोड़कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए गुरदीप दीपा ने कहा कि भाजपा के साहेब जी और पूर्व मेयर पर्ची वाला बाबा और पर्चे वाला बाबा के नाम से जाने जाते हैं। भाजपा ने अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान अपने ही भाजपा वर्करों पर दबाव बनाने के लिए 35-40 कार्यकर्ताओं पर पर्चे दर्ज करवाए थे।

25 वार्ड महिला आरक्षित होने जरूरी, इसमें विधायक धालीवाल का क्या रोल?
कांग्रेस नेता गुरदीप दीपा ने केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री सोमप्रकाश को साहब जी कहते हुए बताया कि वार्डबंदी में कुछ बदलाव नहीं किया है, जो गलतियां साहब जी ने सत्ता के गरूर में की थी, उन्हें ठीक किया गया। सरकार की नीतियों को मुताबिक 25 वार्ड लेडीज और 25 वार्ड पुरुष के होने थे, उसमें धालीवाल जी का क्या रोल है? इस मौके पर विनोद वरमानी, महिला कांग्रेस की जिलाध्यक्ष सरजीवन लता, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष गुरजीत पाल वालिया, शम्मी निश्चल, पूर्व पार्षद पदम देव सुधीर, राम पाल उप्पल, मनीष प्रभाकर, विक्की सूद, जतिंदर वरमानी,अमरजीत सिंह, ओम प्रकाश बिट्टू, रविंदर संधु, कैलाश शर्मा,सुखपाल सुखा, विजय बसंत नगर, बोबी वोहरा आदि शामिल थे।

