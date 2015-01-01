पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में शिवसेना ने प्रदर्शन कर प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला जलाया

फगवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  कहा-पूंजीपतियों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए उनकी मनमर्जी के कानून बना रही सरकार

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ देश का अन्नदाता धरना-प्रदर्शन कर रहा है। शिवसेना (बाल ठाकरे) ने सिटी कार्यालय रेलवे रोड पर पंजाब के युवा उपाध्यक्ष रूपेश धीर व सिटी अध्यक्ष रमन शर्मा की अगुवाई में प्रदर्शन कर प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला फूंका। प्रदेश सचिव गुरदीप सैनी ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानी में सदियों पुराने आढ़ती सिस्टम को खत्म कर अपने पूंजीपतियों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए उनकी मनमर्जी के कानून बनाने में लगी है। जिसको शुरू से ही किसानों ने रद्द कर इसको किसानी का डेथ वारंट बताया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार इस बात पर अड़ी है कि कानून किसानों की भलाई के लिए है,जब किसान जो केंद्र की कथित भलाई से परेशान होकर आंदोलनरत है तथा ढाई तीन महीने से सड़कों पर है। सैनी ने कहा कि असल में केंद्र सरकार के मंत्री जिनका किसानी से दूर दूर का वास्ता नही है तथा अंबानी व अडानी के हाथों कठपुतली बन कर किसानों को उनकी जमीनों में ही बंधुआ मजदूर बनाने पर तुली है,जिसके चलते देश

व्यापी आंदोलन चल रहा है और शिवसेना इस आंदोलन का समर्थन करती है व अपने किसान भाइयों के साथ डटकर खड़ी है। इस मौके पर जिला अध्यक्ष दीपक मदान, जिला यूथ अध्यक्ष संदीप पंडित, बोबी, चाचा मोनू, दीवान, कमल सरोज, कमल गंगड़, शमशेर भारती, डैनी धीर, बलविंदर धर्मकोट, मनोहर धर्मकोट, विशाल कंडा, हरप्रीत, विकास, नवराही, बैबिट, हैप्पी, संदीप, अजीत, अरविंदर, मनी, अश्वनी चंबा, पुनीत साबी, रोहित, हैरी, गगनदीप, सन्नी, दीप बसरा, अमन, अाकाश, जतिंदर, नवदीप, पीयूष, सन्नी राजपूत मौजूद थे।

