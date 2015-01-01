पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:एसएसपी कंवरदीप काैर ने शहर के लोगों के साथ बैठक की

फगवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसएसपी कपूरथला कंवरदीप काैर की ओर से फगवाड़ा में पुलिस अधिकारियों व शहर के गणमान्य नागरिकों के साथ नगर निगम के मीटिंग हाल में मीटिंग की गई। शहर में अमन शांति बनाए रखने के लिए जरूरी निर्देश भी दिए। लाेगाें ने अपने सुझाव भी प्रस्तुत किए। एसएसपी कंवरदीप काैर ने बताया कि पुलिस जनता की सहायता के लिए है, लाेग बिना किसी डर के पुलिस काे सूचना दें उनका नाम गुप्त रखा जाएगा। मीटिंग में लाेगाें ने जीटी पर हाे चुके हादसाें का भी चर्चा किया जिस पर एसएसपी ने बताया कि स्लिप राेड पर स्पीड ब्रेकर लगा दिए गए हैं और शहर में गति काे भी धीमा रखने की हिदायत है।

पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए एसएसपी ने बताया कि जिले में 300 के करीब पुलिस कर्मियों को ट्रांसफर करके लाया जा रहा है। जिसमें ट्रैफिक तथा लॉ एंड ऑर्डर मेंटेन करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। जीटी रोड पर सतनामपुरा से बस स्टैंड की ओर आने वाली सड़क को बंद करने के बारे में एसएसपी ने कहा जल्दी ही इसका रिव्यू किया जाएगा। शहर में बढ़ रही चोरी की वारदातों पर एसएसपी ने कहा रात को पुलिस की गश्त बढ़ाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा लोग जनता का सहयोग करें। इस मौके पर एसपी मनविंदर सिंह, डीएसपी परमजीत सिंह, एसएचओ नवदीप सिंह, ऊषा रानी और अन्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें