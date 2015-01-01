पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:एसडी कन्या महाविद्यालय की छात्राओं को मतदान का महत्व बताया

फगवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
एसडीएम फगवाड़ा श्री पवित्र सिंह के निर्देश पर नोडल अफसर तहसील फगवाड़ा 029 श्री राजेश कुमार एवं चुनाव इंचार्ज संदीप सिंह की देखरेख में एसडी कन्या महाविद्यालय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल गोशाला बाजार में आगामी 1 जनवरी 2021 तक 18 साल की उम्र पूरी करने वाली छात्राओं को वोट के अधिकार का महत्व बताया। नोडल अफसर किरण शर्मा ने छात्राओं से अपील कर कहा कि वह वोट डालने के लिए निर्धारित अठारह वर्ष की उम्र पूरी होने के बाद प्राथमिकता के आधार पर अपनी वोट बनवाएं। स्कूल की कार्यकारी मुख्य अध्यापिका ममता पुंज ने विद्यार्थियों को बताया कि देश का नेतृत्व सही और सुरक्षित हाथों में देने के लिए हर नागरिक को अपने वोट के अधिकार का उपयोग अवश्य करना चाहिए।

