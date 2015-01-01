पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भलाई संस्था:सुषमा शर्मा बनीं समाज भलाई संस्था की अध्यक्ष

फगवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कुलविंदर कौर को चेयरपर्सन और सविंदर कौर को महासचिव बनाया

भगतपुरा में महिलाओं की विशेष बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें समाज सेवा की भावना को प्रमुख रखते हुए समाज भलाई संस्था का गठन करते हुए समूह महिलाओं ने सर्वसम्मति से सुषमा शर्मा को संगठन की अध्यक्ष का दारोमदार संभालने की गुजारिश की, जिसे उन्होंने सहर्ष स्वीकार कर लिया। वर्णनीय है कि सुषमा शर्मा के पति डा. रमन शर्मा भी एक समाज सेवक हैं और भगतपुरा की समस्याएं तथा जन समस्याओं को

सुलझाने में सदैव तत्पर रहते हैं। बैठक में कुलविंदर कौर जस्सल को चेयरपर्सन, सविंदर कौर पाठक को संस्था की महासचिव, परमजीत कौर (पम्मी) को सीनियर उप प्रधान, पूनम बाला (बब्बू), जतिन्दर कौर, जसवीर कौर व मनप्रीत कौर को उप प्रधान, शिवानी को संयुक्त सचिव, कमलेश रानी को खज़ांची, सरबजीत कौर को प्रचार सचिव जबकि एडवोकेट रजनी बाला एवं धनदीप कौर को कानूनी सलाहकार चुना गया। नवनियुक्त

प्रधान सुषमा शर्मा ने समूह चयनित टीम की ओर से सभी का आभार प्रकट किया और कहा कि जो भी जिम्मेदारी उनको सौंपी गई है उसको सभी पदाधिकारी पूरी ईमानदारी से निभाएंगे व समाज भलाई के कामों को प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में अंजाम दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान गुरप्रीत कौर, कोमल, कमलेश रानी, अमरजीत कौर, मनीषा, गीता देवी, प्रियंका और अन्य उपस्थित थे।

