पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती:संपूर्ण विश्व ने माना था इंदिरा गांधी के नेतृत्व का लोहा : विधायक धालीवाल

फगवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
देश की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर उनको नमन करने के लिए ब्लॉक कांग्रेस फगवाड़ा ने अध्यक्ष संजीव बुगगा की अगुवाई में समागम का आयोजन सिटी क्लब में किया। इसमें फगवाड़ा के विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल ने विशेष तौर पर शिरकत की। धालीवाल ने सभी कांग्रेसी नेताओं के साथ उनके चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करने के बाद कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी एक महान दूरदर्शी नेता थीं, जिनके शक्तिशाली और निर्भय नेतृत्व का लोह संपूर्ण विश्व मानता था।

उन्होंने कहा कि देश की अखंडता को खतरे में देख कर उनको कुछ कड़वे निर्णय लेने पड़े, इस कारण उन्हें अपनी जान की कुर्बानी देनी पड़ी। मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन नरेश भारद्वाज और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष संजीव बुग्गा ने इंदिराय गांधी को याद करते कहा कि वो देश की पहली महिला थी, जो प्रधानमंत्री के पद पर पहुंची तथा दृढ़ सियासी इच्छा शक्ति के चलते उनको आयरन लेडी के नाम से जाना जाता रहेगा।

समागम में विनोद वरमानी, अशोक पाराशर, गुरजीत पाल वालिया, सौरभ खुल्लर, सरजीवन लता,मनीष भारद्वाज, किशोर चाहल, पूर्व पार्षद सुशील मैनी, पदम देव सुधीर, दर्शन लाल धर्मशोत, अमरजीत सिंह,रविंदर संधु, बंटी वालिया, गुरदीप दीपा, पिंकी मंसा देवी, डॉ. रमन शर्मा, रामा चढ्ढा, धर्मवीर सेठी, मीनाक्षी वर्मा, प्रेम कौर चाना, सीता देवी,शविंदर निश्चल, कुसुम शर्मा, रणजीत कौर, गुरदियाल सिंह ननरा, जगजीत बिट्टु, यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष करमबीर सिंह कम्मा, हरप्रीत भोगल, सुखपाल सुखा, दविंदर जोशी, सोनू पहलवान, हरभजन सिंह, अनिल डावर, मलकीत कौर, अरुण धीर, राजन शर्मा, बोबी वोहरा, सन्नी बांसल, हैप्पी बसरा,बी.एस.बागला, सौरभ जोशी आदि मौजूद थे।

