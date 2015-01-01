पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष बैठक:बसपा ने की विशेष बैठक वर्करों को सौंपी जिम्मेवारियां

राहों3 घंटे पहले
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की विशेष बैठक का आयोजन राहों में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष जसवीर सिंह गढ़ी की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। बैठक में पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को विधानसभा नवांशहर के तहत दिहाती क्षेत्र की जिम्मेवारियां सौंपी गईं। जसवीर सिंह ने कहा कि आज जहां केंद्र सरकार किसान, मजदूर, व्यापारी वर्ग के खिलाफ कानून बना रही है, वहीं पंजाबियों को भी तबाह करने पर तुली हुई है। पार्टी के प्रदेश महासचिव डॉ. नछत्तर पाल ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार कोई वादा पूरा नहीं किया। विद्यार्थियों की पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप की राशि का घपला हुआ।

अंत में गांव मंगूवाल के पूर्व सरपंच दविंदर सिंह व जोगिंदर पाल सिंह बसपा में शामिल हो गए, जिनको सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया। बैठक में पार्टी के प्रदेश सलाहकार सोहन सिंह, डॉ. सतपाल लंगड़ोआ, जोन इंचार्ज डॉ. महिंदर पाल, जिला इंचार्ज चरनजीत सिंह विरक, सरबजीत जाफरपुर, केवल सलोह, मोहन सिंह, मुकेश बाली, रछपाल महालों, अजय कटारिया, हरबलास बद्धन, करनैल दर्दी, हरबंस लाल, रेशम मीरपुर, सुभाष लद्दड़, अमरजीत नौरा, दलवीर माही, पुरषोत्तम जानीवाल, राकेश कुमार, परमिंदर मंगूवाल, सुखदेव, बलदेव औलख, मधुसूदन जोशी, संजीव कुमार चोपड़ा, चरनजीत सिंह, प्रेम रत्न, गुरदीप सलोह, डॉ. परमजीत, राज कुमार, जसवीर, मनदीप सहगल, कमलप्रीत, विजय करीहा, कृष्ण कुमार, विक्की, मंगत राम, राज कुमार, सोहन सिंह, बलजीत कंग, परमजीत, शिंगारा राम, मुख्त्यार सिंह, केवल राम, लक्की कंग मौजूद रहे।

