राहों में विजिलेंस जागरूकता सप्ताह:रिश्वत मांगने पर 1800-1800-1000 पर दें सूचना : सुखविंदर

राहों5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

विजिलेंस जागरूकता सप्ताह के तहत राहों में सेमिनार का आयोजन विभाग के डीएसपी सुखविंदर सिंह की अगुवाई में किया गया। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए सुखविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि अगर देश तथा समाज से भ्रष्टाचार रिश्वतखोरी तथा सामाजिक बुराइयों को खत्म करना है तो लोगों को जागरूक होना ही पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर किसी भी सरकारी, अर्ध सरकारी या किसी अन्य विभाग में कोई भी कर्मचारी अथवा अधिकारी रिश्वत की मांग करता है तो विभाग के टोल फ्री हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1800 1800 1000 पर सूचना दें। सूचना देने वाले का नाम तथा पहचान बिल्कुल गुप्त रखी जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि लोग भी अपने सही काम के लिए किसी भी विभाग में रिश्वत देने के लिए राजी ना हो तभी इस बीमारी को जड़ से खत्म किया जा सकता है। समाजसेवी गुरमीत राम व सुरेश बिट्टू की अगुवाई में हुए सेमिनार में विजिलेंस विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर चमकौर सिंह, एएसआई सुखदेव सिंह, एएसआई सोमनाथ, एएसआई अवतार चंद, एएसआई सुरजीत सहित क्राइम ब्रांच के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर परमिंदर सिंह विशेष तौर पर शामिल हुए। इस अवसर पर क्राइम ब्रांच नवांशहर के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर परमिंदर सिंह, पार्षद गुरमीत राम, सुरजीत राम, विनोद जोशी, कुलविंदर कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

