पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता कार्यक्रम:चेहरे के एक हिस्से में दर्द, बोलने और बोली समझने में मुश्किल, हो सकते हैं स्ट्रोक के लक्षण : डॉ. किरन

राहों5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कम्युनिटी सेहत केंद्र राहों में मनाया गया विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस

चेहरे में एकदम टेढ़ापन आना, बाजू या टांगों की कमजोरी और बोलने या बोली समझने में मुश्किल आना आदि स्ट्रोक के लक्षण हो सकते हैं। उक्त लक्षण पता चलने से साढ़े चार घंटे के दरम्यान इसका इलाज किया जा सकता है। पहले साढ़े चार घंटे को गोल्डन पीरियड या विंडो पीरियड कहा जाता है। यह महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां राहों के कम्युनिटी सेहत केंद्र में विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस पर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए एसएमओ डॉ. ऊषा किरन ने दीं।

डॉ. ऊषा किरन तथा एसएमओ डॉ. नरिंदर पाल शर्मा की संयुक्त अगुवाई में हुए कार्यक्रम में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने कहा कि स्ट्रोक एक खतरनाक बीमारी है और विश्व स्तर पर हर चार व्यक्तियों में से एक इसका शिकार हो रहा है। जागरूक होकर स्ट्रोक से कीमती जानों को बचाया जा सकता है। इस मौके पर जसविंदर कौर, डा. गुरपिंदर कौर, ब्लाक एजुकेटर मनिंदर सिंह, विकास विरदी, ऊषा रानी, लखविंदर कौर, डॉ. अमन शर्मा, हरदीप कौर, मनप्रीत कौर, नवजोत कौर, मनजोत कौर, मनदीप सिंह काहलों, गुलशन कुमार, परमजीत सिंह, संजय कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

चेहरे के एक हिस्से में होने वाले दर्द को न करें नजर अंदाज : डॉ. रणजीत
रुरल मेडिकल अधिकारी डॉ. रणजीत हरीश और डॉ. भवनीश शारदा ने बताया कि स्ट्रोक होने के पहले साढ़े घंटों का समय बहुत महत्वपूर्ण होता है। अगर इस समय के दौरान मरीज अस्पताल पहुंच जाए तो वह अपंग होने से बच सकता है।

कई बार चेहरे के एक हिस्से में तेज दर्द होने लग जाता है। थोड़ी देर बाद दर्द कम हो जाने के कारण लोग इसे नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं, जिस कारण पैरालाइसिस अटैक होने का खतरा बन जाता है। डॉ. किरन ने इससे बचने के लिए कुछ परहेजों की भी सलाह दी, जिसमें रोजाना कसरत करना, ब्लड प्रैशर तथा ब्लड शुगर पर नियंत्रण रखना, सिगरटनोशी से परहेज, पौष्टिक खुराक लेना और तनावमुक्तजीवन व्यतीत करना शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें